BBNaija 10/10: The Hypocrisy of Nigerian Reality TV Viewers (Opinion)

Every year, like moths to flame, Nigerians gather at the altar of Big Brother Naija, drawn by the promise of premium content. They chant it like a prayer: “We want drama! We want chaos! Give us gbas gbos!”

And when Biggie delivers, when the tension simmers, the bodies collide, and the masks fall, these same viewers recoil in faux moral horror, clutching their pearls and screaming: “This is too much!”

So here we are again, barely two weeks into BBNaija Season 10/10, and we’ve already hit a national moral panic.

The scene? Isabella, in an adult-rated house, consensually enjoys some late-night physical affection, boob fondling, nipple tape, and all from Kayikunmi.

No blood was spilt. No one was hurt. Just two grown adults doing what many Nigerians search for daily in incognito mode. And yet, the internet broke.





The show is rated 18+

Honestly, Nigerians are not ready for reality TV. Not the kind that actually reflects human complexity, sexuality, and impulsiveness.

We say we want “real,” but what we actually want is a sanitised, self-righteous, church-friend version of reality where adults whisper sweet nothings under thick duvets, never moan, never kiss, and certainly never dare to behave like they have hormones.

Guess what? It’s messy. It’s unpredictable. It’s not always cute. And it’s exactly what we signed up for.



The Slut-shaming Olympics: Welcome back to the double standard

Isabella is a single mother. A 14-year-old boy calls her "Mum." And somehow, in the minds of judgmental Nigerians, that fact alone means she must lock up her body, bury her desires, and move through the Big Brother house with the chastity of a medieval nun. Why? Are we in 1875?

Because while Nigerians are horny online, they’re hypocrites offline. Here, where Pornhub routinely tops Google’s most searched sites, public decency becomes a weapon used almost exclusively against women.

Nigerians want chaos until the chaos looks like them

The moment a housemate acts out our secret fantasies, we lose it. The moment a woman reclaims sexual agency, we cry “moral decay.”

The moment a contestant goes from playful flirtation to visible pleasure, we pretend we’re watching BBC News and not a global reality TV franchise modelled on sex appeal, strategy, and scandal.

What did you think you signed up for? Sesame Street Naija?

Let’s not forget this show is 18+, comes with parental controls, and is locked behind a paywall. No one’s forcing the outrage brigade to tune in. And yet, they do. Religiously.



Selective Outrage

On social media, the reactions to Isabella were a masterclass in double standards: “She’s a single mother, what will her son think?”

“She just met this guy—this is shameful.”

“BBNaija should do better.”

But who’s holding Kayikunmi accountable? Who’s condemning him for groping a woman he just met? You won’t find many. Because in Nigeria, a man’s desire is natural. A woman’s? Offensive. “Two people did it, but you’ll only slut-shame Isabella? She doesn’t owe you purity, an apology, or your double standards.” @AssistantEbukaa

So… Are We Even Ready for Reality TV?

This entire uproar begs the question: Do Nigerians actually want reality TV? Or just something to complain about?

We consume scandal, but reject the people involved. We demand chaos, then weaponise morality when it doesn’t fit our personal bias. We want entertainment, but only on our terms. And God forbid a woman enjoys herself too much. “Nigerians think they’re ready for reality TV. Truth is, they’re not.” Ex-BBNaija housemate, Pere Egbi, chimed in.



It’s really not about decency, but control

What we’re witnessing isn’t a fight for decency. It’s a fight for control. Control over what women do with their bodies.

Control over how far people are “allowed” to go before we weaponise their choices against them. It’s never about the show. It’s always about policing desire.

So the next time we chant “we want drama,” let’s know, do you want reality, or a performance of purity?