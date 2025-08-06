How to register and vote for your favourite housemates on BBNaija season 10/10

Whatever team you’re on, drama, romance, or just vibes, here's a simple, step-by-step guide on how to register and vote across the various platforms available.

Voting via MyDStv and MyGOtv Apps

How to Register to Vote

Download the App: Get the MyDStv or MyGOtv app from the Google Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS).

Log In: Open the app and log in using your mobile number and smartcard number.

Click the BBN Card: On the homepage, locate and click on the Big Brother Naija card.

Register: Follow the prompts to enter your personal details and choose a secure password.

Verify with OTP: Request a One-Time Password (OTP) via SMS or WhatsApp. Enter the OTP when received.

Done! You are now registered and ready to vote.

How to Vote Open the App: Log back into the MyDStv or MyGOtv app.

Click on the BBN Card and follow the on-screen instructions.

Log In: Use your mobile number, smartcard number, and password.

Pick Your Fave: Select your favourite housemate from the list.

Cast Your Votes: Enter the number of votes you want to allocate and click Vote.

Voting on the app is exclusive to active DStv and GOtv subscribers on eligible packages.





Voting via Web & Mobile Site (Web & Mobi)

How to Register to Vote Visit the Website: Head over to africamagic.tv/bigbrother

Click Register: On the voting page, click on "Register".

Enter Details: Fill in your full name, date of birth, mobile number, and create a password.

OTP Verification: Request an OTP via SMS or WhatsApp, and input it when received.

You're In! Registration complete, time to vote!

How to Vote Go to africamagic.tv/bigbrother

Log In: Use your registered mobile number and password.

Select Housemate: Pick your favourite from the options displayed.

Enter Vote Count: Decide how many votes to give.

Click Vote: Submit your votes and wait for the results!