BBNaija Season 10/10: Week One Rundown – Twists, Tension & Temptations

If you thought the theme hinted at perfection, think again, because this house is already ten over ten in drama, deceit, and of course, desire. A Grand Entrance: The Women Take the Lead This season kicked off with a twist of elegance, fire, and feminist flair. Biggie rolled out the red carpet for 15 striking, bold, and diverse women, each one bringing something different to the table, from motherhood to high-flying careers: Gigi Jasmine, Zita, Big Soso, Sultana, Mide, Dede, Doris, Joanna, Isabella, Imisi, Thelmac, Ibifubara, Sabrina, Tracy, and Ivatar. From the moment they stepped in, the air crackled with strategy and sass. Some came to stir the pot, others to observe and attack, but all of them? Came ready. And then came the twist.



Biggie Means Business: A Game of Earnings

Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu dropped a bombshell on the live stage. This season, the N150 million grand prize must be earned. Yes, literally. Housemates will accumulate weekly earnings that build towards the final prize. Lazy players? No food. No cash. No crown. Add to that a new HOH Challenger Twist, where the Head of House isn’t safe until they survive a second challenge against the top 5 runners-up, and the message is clear: no comfort zones allowed. Other juicy additions: The Red Telephone : Pick up, get a gift. Simple? Never. This is BBNaija.

Most Influential Housemate : Decided by housemates and Biggie alike. Popularity meets power.

Tree of Trinkets: A mysterious new twist that could affect nominations. Stay tuned.

Early Tensions: Age-Gate, Alliances & Food Wars

Barely 24 hours in, Sabrina, who claimed royal lineage, refused to reveal her age. Isabella called her out, jokingly, but the undertone was clear. Ibifubara tried to play peacemaker, but the line was drawn. Meanwhile, Doris pitched a radical plan: ignore the male housemates when they arrive. A feminist alliance? Maybe. But Isabella, proudly calling herself a “guys’ girl,” wasn’t buying it. The next morning, Big Soso declared a food revolution: no kitchen help, no food. Again, Isabella opted out. The rebellion had begun.





Here Come the Boys

On Sunday, the men stormed the stage. Koyin, Danboskid, Bright Morgan, Rooboy, Faith, Kaybobo, Denari, Kayikunmi, Victory, Jason Jae, Kola, Otega, Kuture, and Mensan made their entrance. And yes, the girls immediately forgot about the “ignore the boys” plan. Can you blame them? But the peace was short-lived.



The Drama Rolls In: Fast and Furious

By Day 2, Isabella was yelling about food hoarding. She and Imisi accused others of hiding meals. Jason Jae, newly crowned Head of House, stepped in to assign Big Soso and Otega to manage the kitchen. Fair? Not in Isabella’s eyes.

Her resistance, matched with Imisi’s outrage, created a screaming match that ended with furious housemates and frayed nerves.

Meanwhile, Rooboy stirred confusion by pretending he hadn’t introduced himself during the reintroduction. The housemates hyped him up all over again. Only Kaybobo wasn’t fooled.

Dede confided in Ibifubara that she was starving. The war for food had begun.





Sabrina vs Dede: A Brewing Rivalry

In what looks like a budding villain arc, Sabrina has her sights on Dede. After a failed connection with Isabella, she launched a whisper campaign against Dede, gossiping with Kola about Dede’s “luxury brand attitude” and alleged snobbishness. Sabrina seems to be building quiet alliances and tearing others down in the process.

Rooboy vs Kuture: Water Wars

In a bizarre altercation, Rooboy accused Kuture of letting him choke without offering water. Kuture insisted he did help. Drama ensued, but they eventually made peace, though not without a warning from a fellow housemate that Kuture might be using guilt as blackmail.

Catfights & Cleanups

In a gruesome moment, Gigi discovered what appeared to be a used tampon in the trash with raw egg remains. Horrified, she cleaned the entire house. Sultana assisted, but when Ivatar walked by, tensions flared. Sultana snapped, and Ivatar clapped back, shouting and swearing. Sultana then launched a PR campaign explaining her side to anyone with ears. Yes, alliances are forming, and they’re not subtle.



Tears, Attention & Strategy

Koyin broke down while talking about his mother. Emotional vulnerability or emotional strategy? Depends on who you ask. The male housemates comforted him, and the audience watched, hearts maybe touched, but minds sceptical. Later, a kitchen scuffle between Koyin and Kaybobo escalated the tension. Again, Koyin received sympathy and the spotlight. Is he playing a calculated game or just a sensitive soul?





Love Island? Almost. Cupid arrived early. Victory is now openly wooing Gigi Jasmine; they’re cuddling, whispering sweet nothings, and exchanging what may or may not be real kisses. That didn’t last, by the way, cos Victory seemed to have moved on.



Danboskid got under the sheets with Zita, even offering his chest.



Kola has a crush on Dede, while Jason Jae is building a quiet bond with her.



Mide seems to be “hitched” to Kayikunmi.

Oh, and Imisi got a massage from Kaybobo. Innocent… for now.

The Gossip Table Sultana, Doris, Kola, Otega, and Sabrina gathered for a full gossip roundtable, mostly bashing Dede. Meanwhile, Rooboy shared a wild theory: Gigi actually likes Kayikunmi, and Victory is being used. Conspiracy or reality? Let’s see how that one unfolds. Fights? Too many to count. Kaybobo vs Mensan

Ivatar vs Otega (and Sabrina)

Rooboy vs Jason Jae

Ivatar vs Otega (again)

Party Night: Saturday Night Party was nothing short of scandalous.

In a massive new party room hidden behind the HOH throne, the housemates ditched logic and dove into lust. No branded outfits, just vibes and very revealing body language. Otega danced intimately with Ibifubara, ditching Sabrina halfway. She was not amused.



Kola floated between Dede, Doris, and the dance floor.



Denari stood guard behind Doris like a personal bouncer.



Victory and Gigi were all over each other. Kissed? Maybe. Sneaked off together? Definitely.



But the night’s headline: Kayikunmi told Isabella he only liked Mide, then kissed Isabella, full-on, with hands everywhere. What followed was an NSFW moment involving nipple tape, closet cuddling, and serious adulting under Biggie’s watchful eye.