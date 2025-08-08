Isabella has unarguably made a name for herself in less than three weeks in the Big Brother Naija house. She has shown that she is unafraid to have a little fun here and there, and just as she said on opening night, she is TV material.

Here’s all you should know about Isabella:

Full Name: Esther Georgewill

Stage Name: Isabella

Age: 29

Hometown: Rivers State

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Marital status: Single

Number of children: 1

Social Media

Instagram: isabella_georgewill

X: IsabellaGeorgeW

Snapchat: isageorgewil

Personal Backstory

Isabella, a sharp-witted single mother of one, model, actress, describes herself an "unapologetic seductress.”

Watching her son sprout and grow has been the highest point of her life so far, and she describes motherhood as ‘a true miracle.’

Outside of being an Instagram baddie, she enjoys dancing, making herbal tea, and also painting.

Isabella is single, but by choice, not by shortage. She has chosen to focus on herself, her healing and her goals. However, she is open to love. She has made it abundantly clear that before she can open herself up to love, it must ‘come correct,’ and be beyond the bare minimum.

She wants an intentional energy, deep connection, and a partner who matches her vibe and ambition. She is also a hopeless romantic, despite her ‘hard guy’ demeanor.

According to her, she has a soft spot for soulful love letters and has written entire love letters she never sent to people she loved.

The fact that I’m highly nonchalant and do not care at all about the opinions of others irritates some people, according to her.

Journey in the House: Key moments, relationships, conflicts, and strategies

One of Isabella’s key moments in the house was when he was spotted in a heated and very controversial make-out session with fellow housemate Kayikunmi.

Isabella ruffled some feathers after warning her fellow housemates that she would not be cooking for the community, which goes against the norm of the house.

Some people believe that her strategy for this show encompasses her involvement with male housemates and being the life of the party.

What Social Media is Saying

Isabella is one of the realest, drama free, girls girl in that house. She’s not toxic, she’s definitely not bitter. Just leave kk for her and allow her enjoy her parties in peace. Yes she can be controversial, wild and sultry but she’s definitely a sweet soul!

