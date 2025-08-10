Danboskid, Ibifubara evicted from BBNaija S10 show

On the first eviction night of Season 10 of the Big Brother Nigeria 10/10 show, two housemates have been evicted.

First to be evicted was Danboskid, who also happened to be the second male housemate to enter the house on the second opening night of the show.

Ibifubara was the second housemate whose eviction was announced by show host Ebuka Obi–Uchendu.

With the double eviction, the house has now gone from 29 housemates to 27.

Besides the double eviction, Ebuka’s outfit for the evening was also a major talking point.

Ebuka’s look for the evening took inspiration from pop culture figure Chinedu Ikedieze — veteran actor, comedian, and one-half of the beloved Aki and Pawpaw duo.

The royal blue three-piece suit is sharply tailored, with a long, structured overcoat that adds a sense of presence. Underneath, he wears a white shirt, paired with a black leather belt for contrast. A blue fedora keeps the colour story consistent, while dark sunglasses lend a cool, self-assured air. Black shoes complete the look.

Describing his outfit in his own words, Ebuka wrote, “Inspired by pop culture icon Chinedu Ikedieze. Veteran actor, comedian and one half of the legendary Aki and Pawpaw. Undisputed Nollywood royalty and global meme factory. Boss!!!”

Ebuka’s outfit for the double eviction night stays true to what he has done on the show the past weeks, when he has taken inspiration from Nigerian entertainment legends like King Sunny Ade, Oliver De Coque, and Prince Nico Mbarga, with interpretations by designer ATAFO.

