Loved 365 Days? These Steamy Movies Will Have You Hooked

Craving more heat after 365 Days? Discover steamy, addictive movies full of passion, suspense, and unforgettable romance.

If 365 Days left you needing more heat, more drama, or just more of that messy, addictive romance you can’t stop thinking about, you’re not alone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some movies don’t just flirt with the line between desire and danger; they leap right over it, grab your attention , and refuse to let go. We’re talking about films that are steamy, scandalous, and sometimes borderline chaotic, but you’ll binge them anyway because, well… human curiosity. Here’s a line-up of movies like 365 Days—you’ll love every single one.

1. Mea Culpa (2024)

When criminal defence attorney Mea Harper, played by Kelly Rowland , takes on the murder case of artist Zyair Malloy, nothing is as straightforward as it seems.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everyone’s hiding secrets, everyone’s guilty of something, and yet… the chemistry between lawyer and client is undeniable. Tyler Perry mixes suspense, desire, and tension so well that you’re not sure whether to gasp at the twists or the steamy moments. Either way, you’re hooked.

2. Fifty Shades Trilogy (2015–2018)

The trilogy your mom probably read first. The one that made you question life, love, and your brain cells. And yes, Christian and Ana’s relationship is… complicated, to say the least. But that’s exactly why you can’t look away. Drama, erotic tension, borderline obsession, it’s like a guilty pleasure you willingly submit to.

3. Addicted (2014)

Advertisement

Advertisement

This one’s messy in the best way. Zoe’s life looks perfect from the outside, but inside, her desires are a problem… a really sexy problem. When sex addiction creeps into marriage, chaos follows, and we get front-row seats. Tyson Beckford and Boris Kodjoe are popping in, just add extra spice to an already intense ride. READ ALSO: If You Loved Fifty Shades of Grey, You’ll Love These 7 Erotic Romance Novels

4. Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022)

A story way ahead of its time, Lady Chatterley’s Lover dives into passion, rebellion, and self-discovery. Lady Chatterley, married but unfulfilled, finds herself drawn to the gamekeeper of their estate. Their affair isn’t just physical, it’s emotional, consuming, intoxicating. Watching her break societal rules for love and lust? Satisfying on so many levels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

5. Fall For Me (2025)

Lilli goes to visit her sister, expecting nothing more than family bonding, and ends up meeting Tom, a nightclub manager with secrets of his own. Sparks fly instantly, and a dark mystery looms over the island. Fall For Me mixes romance, seduction, and suspense in a way that makes you want to scream “don’t go there!” but also… yes, go there.

6. The Boy Next Door (2015)

Jennifer Lopez is at the centre of a scandalous, sexy, and slightly terrifying story. It starts with an unforgettable hookup with the boy next door, but things get complicated when she discovers he’s also a student at her school. What begins steamy quickly spirals into thriller territory, and you’ll find your heart racing the entire time.

7. Burning Betrayal (2023)

Babi faces betrayal and decides to start fresh. Along the way, she meets Judge Marco, and let’s just say the sexual tension is immediate. Burning Betrayal isn’t shy about desire; it’s bold, messy, and exactly the kind of story that keeps you glued to the screen until the very end.

8. Sex Doll (2016)

Okay, picture this: London, high-class call girls, a world you didn’t know you wanted to peek into, but suddenly, here you are. Sex Doll follows Amoureux Solitaires, a French escort with a story that’s basically a fairy tale gone a little wild. Think Cinderella… but steamier, darker, and with a lot more leather.

There’s a prince, sure, but also secrets, desire, and messy emotions all tangled up together. It’s thrilling, sexy, and somehow just as addictive as 365 Days. You’ll binge it because you can’t help yourself.

9. Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Call Me By Your Name isn’t just beautiful scenery and dreamy Italian summers (though yes, that’s part of it). It’s Elio, a 17-year-old American-Italian Jewish teen, falling headfirst into a forbidden, intoxicating romance with Oliver, his dad’s 24-year-old assistant.

Sexual discovery, longing looks, sun-soaked afternoons that feel like they last forever… It’s hot, emotional, and heartbreakingly real. By the end of the movie, your heart will probably be broken and a little… heated. READ ALSO: Read It or Watch It First? 9 Books Coming To Screen This Year

10. After (2019)

After is the classic good girl meets bad boy scenario. You know how this goes, right? After is messy, lustful, and just a little addictive. Tessa falls for Hardin, and from there, it’s drama, heartbreak, and yes… some ridiculously steamy moments. It’s the kind of story where you know disaster is coming—but you can’t look away. Honestly, that tension? Pure cinematic candy.

11. Endings, Beginnings (2019)

Ever wonder what it would be like to get tangled up with two best friends? Well… you might after watching this. Endings, Beginnings gets into complicated relationships, sexual tension, and emotional chaos.

Jamie Dornan stars, and if you’ve been craving those Fifty Shades vibes with a slightly messier, realistic twist, this is your jam. It’s playful, naughty, and somehow tender at the same time. If 365 Days left you wanting more, these films are your next fix. From forbidden desire to chaotic love, these stories prove that passion doesn’t follow rules, and neither should your movie night. Pop the popcorn, grab a blanket, and prepare for a rollercoaster of steamy, suspenseful, and downright addictive cinema.