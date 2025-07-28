Love BBNaija? Here are 8 reality shows on Showmax you should devour too

So, whether you're here for unscripted romance, intense emotional arcs, high-stakes social experiments, or housewife havoc, this month’s reality roster delivers a sensational spread of guilty pleasures and gripping real-life storytelling. Showmax offers more than just entertainment; it’s a front-row seat to the mess, magic, and mayhem of reality TV.



READ MORE: Meet BBNaija10 Housemates: Single mothers, self-confessed seductress make up 15 contestants Here’s your curated guide to the must-watch shows. Big Brother Naija – Season 10 The continent’s most-watched reality phenomenon is back. Big Brother Naija enters its milestone tenth season, and as always, Showmax is your go-to for the full experience, 24/7 livestreams, daily highlights, eviction shows, and exclusive drama you won’t find anywhere else. Once again hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, BBNaija continues to redefine the reality genre in Africa, creating viral stars, cultural moments, and fierce fan rivalries. Expect high-stakes competitions, late-night conspiracies, and relationships that blur the lines between strategy and emotion.



Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together After years apart, hip-hop royalty Nelly and Ashanti quietly reunited, married, and welcomed their first child, and now, they’re telling their story. This emotionally layered docuseries peels back the curtain on their love, loss, and second chances. From studio sessions to baby bottles, it’s an intimate glimpse into two music icons balancing fame, forgiveness, and family. Nostalgia, vulnerability, and real-life romance all in one.



Love Island: Beyond the Villa – Season 1 This bold new spinoff of the Love Island universe picks up after the final coupling. Your favourite Season 6 Islanders now navigate real life in Los Angeles, think career reinventions, complicated love triangles, influencer drama, and identity crises with a side of spray tan. With familiar faces like Serena, Leah, JaNa, Liv, and Kaylor, this series explores what happens when the cameras don’t stop rolling.



Love Island USA S7 & Love Island UK S12 USA Season 7 : Thursdays

UK Season 12: Binge in two parts from 31 July and 7 August Whether it’s steamy flirtations in Fiji or cheeky banter in Mallorca, the new seasons of Love Island USA and UK crank up the heat and heartbreak. Hosted by Maya Jama and narrated with biting wit by Iain Stirling, the UK version remains a fan-favourite, while the US edition brings that classic stateside sizzle. Surprise eliminations, scandalous recouplings, and heart-racing chemistry, this is your summer obsession in two accents.



The Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 19 OG drama, evolved. This season marks the return of Gretchen Rossi, and the claws are already out. From Tamra’s feuds to Emily’s family struggles and Gina’s unravelling love life, the OC ladies are unfiltered, unrelenting, and deeply layered. Emotional breakthroughs clash with vicious rumours in the season where old scars refuse to heal.



The Real Housewives of Miami – Season 4 The queens of Miami return, richer, fiercer, and bolder. From Alexia’s marital crossroads to Julia’s new family journey, this season is a masterclass in reinvention. Enter new housewife Stephanie Shojaee, a walking, talking spectacle of luxury and sass. Expect glam beach parties, shady brunches, and more passive-aggressive toasts than you can count.



Bachelor in Paradise – Season 10 This year, Paradise moves to Costa Rica, and the franchise gets its biggest shake-up yet. Golden Bachelor contestants join the mix, blending generations in an unprecedented twist. There’s a Champagne Lounge, a secret swipe twist, and even a potential cash prize for the winning couple. With Jesse Palmer, Wells Adams, and special guest host Hannah Brown, this is the season of unexpected sparks and strategic love.



Married at First Sight Mzansi – Season 2 South Africa’s boldest matchmaking experiment is back, and more grounded than ever. With a new panel of experts, the focus this time is on compatibility through cultural nuance, emotional maturity, and intentional love. Season 2 dives deeper into lobola negotiations, family tensions, and what happens when people try to marry for the right reasons, in front of a nation.



The Valley – Season 2 Think of it as Vanderpump Rules with more emotional baggage. The Valley returns with Jax and Brittany’s messy split, Jesse and Michelle's co-parenting drama, and lots of unresolved tension simmering beneath picture-perfect selfies. There’s late-night therapy, surprise visitors, and more cocktails than apologies; it’s real, raw, and sometimes painful.



