Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate Koyin has admitted that he hasn’t been particularly honest about his age, revealing that he is actually not 21 years old.

He made the revelation on Friday during a chat with fellow housemate Gigi Jasmine, noting that he’d be turning 25 on August 19.

Explaining the rationale behind his decision to take off three years from his real age, Koyin said he did it to get ahead in the modeling profession.

Note that Koyin had, during the show’s premiere, claimed to be 21, making viewers believe he is the youngest housemate alongside Joanna.

However, speaking on Friday, Koyin owned up to his lie and revealed what he now claims to be his actual age.

He said, “I am 25 years old and not 21 years old. I had to reduce my age because of modelling.”

His fellow housemate, Gigi, to whom he made the confession, was very graceful with her reaction to what would have been a rude shock.

“You have some high level of emotional intelligence which I appreciate a lot,” Gigi responded.

Koyin is not the first housemate in the BBNaija 10/10 house to out their own dishonest claim about their age.

Ivatar had earlier revealed she’s actually 37 years old and not 40 years old as she’d claimed during the show’s premiere.

Her explanation for her action was that it was only a joke. According to her, she made the comment in jest and didn’t intend for it to be taken seriously.