Maggie Siff is a classically trained actor known for portraying smart, complex women in prestige television and indie film. From the Madison Avenue boardrooms of Mad Men to the brutal world of Sons of Anarchy and the financial high-stakes of Billions, she delivers nuanced performances with emotional intelligence and quiet power.

1. Mad Men (2007–2008)

Genre: Period Drama

Runtime: Season 1 (~13 episodes, ~45 min/ep)

Streaming: AMC+, select digital services

Siff plays Rachel, a wealthy department-store heiress who tempts Don Draper away from his suburban life. Their emotionally charged affair highlights issues of class, anti-Semitism, and power dynamics in 1960s New York. Her sophisticated vulnerability and inner strength earned widespread acclaim.

2. Sons of Anarchy (2008–2013)

Genre: Crime Drama

Runtime: 79 episodes (~45 min/ep)

Streaming: Hulu, AMC networks (region-dependent)

As a pediatric surgeon entangled in a biker gang’s violent world, Tara struggles with loyalty, motherhood, and moral compromise. Siff brings subtle introspection to a character caught between ambition and danger, earning two Critics’ Choice nominations.

3. Billions (2016–2023)

Genre: Financial Drama

Runtime: 7 seasons (~55 min/ep)

Streaming: Showtime, Hulu, Prime Video (region-dependent)

Siff portrays Wendy—an accomplished psychiatrist caught between her husband (the U.S. Attorney) and her malevolent client/lover (a finance titan). Her character embodies intelligence, tension, and emotional control, becoming a central moral anchor in this high-stress drama.

4. A Woman, a Part (2016)

Genre: Independent Drama

Runtime: 98 min

Streaming: Rent/buy via digital VOD

In her first lead indie film, Siff plays a washed-up TV actress who retreats to New York to rediscover herself. The role—both acted and executive produced by Siff—reflects her interest in complex, creative collaborations.

5. Push (2009)

Genre: Sci‑Fi Thriller

Runtime: 111 min

Streaming: Prime Video

A psychic surgeon in a dystopian world, Siff helps extract and manipulate secrets. Her grounded performance is surprising in a kinetic, effects-heavy genre story.

6. Leaves of Grass (2010)

Genre: Comedy-Drama

Runtime: 91 min

Streaming: Rent/buy platforms

Siff plays a progressive rabbi caught in a battle of wits with a scrappy twin (Edward Norton). Her measured performance offers heart in a sharp, existential comedy.

7. Concussion (2013)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: ~90 min

In this medical drama exploring identity and trauma, Siff supports a wounded Navy officer rebuilding his life. Her subtle empathy adds emotional depth.

8. One Percent More Humid (2017)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: ~95 min

In this atmospheric indie, Siff delivers a quiet but vivid turn as a woman confronting summer guilt and psychological fallout.

9. The Short History of the Long Road (2019)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: ~93 min

Siff portrays the mother of a road-tripping teenager trying to keep her life together. Her grounded presence elevates the film’s bittersweet tone.