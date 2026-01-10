Seun Kuti Labels Wizkid Fans the 'Most Ignorant in the World' Over Comparisons to Fela Kuti

Seun Kuti has sparked fresh drama in Nigeria's music scene after blasting Wizkid FC in a fiery rant. Fans had been drawing parallels between Wizkid and Seun's late father, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

But the youngest son of the Afrobeat pioneer wasn’t having any of it. He called the comparisons an outright insult.

The crux of his outburst boils down to legacy versus modern fame. Fela pioneered Afrobeat in the 1970s. He fused jazz, highlife, and funk with sharp political commentary. Wizkid, born Ayo Balogun, rose in the 2010s. He blends Afrobeats with pop and R&B.

Fela Anikulapo Kuti

Wizkid | Credit: Instagram

However, Seun argues that comparing modern pop success to Fela’s revolutionary struggle is an insult to the Afrobeat pioneer's legacy. The renowned singer and band leader believes fans use Fela’s image to validate their favourite artist without understanding the political depth behind the original sound.

E be like say na this one touch seun for head. Yes wizkid is greater than Fela. Oya flog us 😂pic.twitter.com/EPnNMML5Ea — /\/\|)ee🦁 (@Mr_Md33_) January 10, 2026

The Viral Outburst: Seun's Fiery Rant

Seun Kuti [Instagram/BigBirdKuti]

Seun Kuti, in his characteristic style, addressed the camera while seated and shirtless, a common sight in his video addresses. The viral clip spanning over five minutes quickly went viral, capturing his raw frustration and heated tone as he gesticulated passionately to criticize Wizkid FC directly.

“Wizkid fc needs to keep Fela’s name out of their mouth. You people try to steal the man image. You try to claim your fake artiste is the new Fela. It’s an insult to Fela to call Wizkid the new Fela. Wizkid fc are the most !gn0 rãnt fanbase in the world.”



— Seun Kuti says. pic.twitter.com/BzpZ5JVb9e — 𝐀𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐲𝐆𝐑𝐍 (@AsakyGRN) January 10, 2026

"Wizkid FC keep Fela’s name out of your mouths," he started. He accused fans of stealing Fela's image. “"You try to claim your fake artiste is the new Fela,” Seun said in the viral video, calling this a massive insult. He explained that Fela’s shoes are too big to fill.

Seun dove deeper into respect. "You people have no respect," he said. He repeated the point telling Wizkid’s fans, "Your lack of respect came from a place of ignorance." Then he hammered home.

"I think Wizkid FC is the most ignorant fanbase in the world. I've not seen any group of people more ignorant than you co**s*****s."

Seun continued addressing Wizkid's fans head-on. He questioned their motives saying, "Why must you always involve Fela in your petty discussions? Can’t you enjoy their music without comparing it to something else?" Seun got philosophical about the need to compare shows spiritual emptiness. Seun Kuti concluded his recent address by stressing the root cause of the disrespect.

“Concentrate on your artiste. The reason why Wizkid fc can’t enjoy Wizkid song is because his music doesn’t fulfill their spirit. You pretend his music is sweet but you’re not satisfied. That’s why you look for artistes to drag. Wizkid fc are empty.”



— Seun Kuti says. https://t.co/tsdF4k5zvB pic.twitter.com/PV56oL8WdI — 𝐀𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐲𝐆𝐑𝐍 (@AsakyGRN) January 10, 2026

He explicitly linked the fans' behavior to "complete ignorance" of Fela's life, struggle, and the true meaning of Afrobeat, not merely the music itself. This outburst mirrored a highly public 2021 clash that erupted after Wizkid sold out London's O2 Arena.

Seun Kuti sparked a major controversy by claiming that Wizkid's Grammy win for "Brown Skin Girl" belonged solely to Beyoncé and that Wizkid himself was not a true Grammy winner. This claim became a central point of tension during the broader music debates that year, including those surrounding Wizkid's historic three-day residency at London's O2 Arena. After his fans aggressively "dragged" Seun Kuti online, Wizkid offered a subtle but widely discussed response, telling Kuti to "get the sax and make some music" while apologizing on behalf of his fans for their behavior.

Wizkid FC Reacts to Seun Kuti's fiery rant

Wizkid FC, one of the most resilient fan armies in Nigerian pop culture reacted to Seun Kuti’s callout in lightening quick fashion. Some defended Wizkid while others mocked Seun. Here are some reactions from X(formely Twitter):

Nobody calls Wizkid the new Fela, Wizkid is Wizkid, we are not in 2012 anymore.

No disrespect to Fela but Wizkid is greater. https://t.co/FDnYv9djTN — BASITO (@itzbasito) January 10, 2026

Why Seun jus dy cry 😂. Big wiz is the new Fela, infact add Michael Jackson and Bob Marley join. He is him! No one represents the culture better. What’s hurting you is that another person represents ur Dad more than u, his son. Relax. — Dr Fab (@Tufab) January 10, 2026

If FC say Wizkid big pass Fela then he big pass am be that, Seun kuti should do his w0rse. — SEUÑ (@YKoluwaseun9) January 10, 2026

Wizkid is bigger than Fela



Seun Kuti is pained out of jealousy. Older, longer in music, yet no real impact



He is threatened by Wizkid cus he moved the culture forward & his father’s legacy is being questioned.



No one said Wiz is the new Fela, that na 2014 yarns, we said Wizkid is greater than Fela. — Big Derah𖣂🇬🇧💜🦅 (@Derahback) January 10, 2026

Beyond the Beef: Wizkid and Fela's Enduring Comparatives

The sustained comparison between Wizkid and Fela Kuti serves as a primary case study in the evolution of Nigerian music, highlighting the shift from foundational Afrobeat to the contemporary Afrobeats genre.

Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti

Fela Anikulapo Kuti pioneered Afrobeat in the late 1960s by fusing jazz, highlife, and funk with sharp political commentary, producing albums like Zombie (1976), Expensive Shit (1975), Sorrow, Tears and Blood (1977), Coffin for Head of State (1980), Beasts of No Nation (1989), that functioned as anthems against systemic corruption and colonialism. His career was defined by revolutionary activism that led to frequent state persecution and a presidential bid, establishing a legacy rooted in cultural rebellion.

Wizkid emerged in the 2010s with hits like 'Holla at Your Boy,' 'Jaiye Jaiye,' and 'Expensive Shit,' blending Fela’s rhythmic influence with global pop and R&B to achieve unprecedented commercial dominance. While the Grammy winner has cited Fela as a significant inspiration, the two artists represent distinct philosophies. Fela’s work often featured extended, politically charged tracks that defied radio conventions, whereas Wizkid crafts concise and culture-shifting hits like "Essence" that prioritize global appeal and chart performance.

Afrobeats icon Wizkid | Credit: Getty

Public debate regarding their relative stature intensified following Wizkid's historic sold-out performances at venues like the Royal Albert Hall in 2017 and the O2 Arena in 2021, prompting fans to cite his commercial reach as evidence of a greater legacy.

However, this trend has been met with consistent pushback from Seun Kuti, who maintains that while Wizkid has achieved global visibility, Fela’s role as the inventor of a genre and a political icon remains an unparalleled historical fact.