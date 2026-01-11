Weird Business Ideas That Made Millions in Nigeria (And Why They Worked)

From mobile toilets to surprise gift boxes and unbranded perfumes, these weird Nigerian business ideas made millions by solving everyday problems creatively.

In Nigeria, some of the most profitable businesses didn’t start with tech buzzwords, foreign investors, or flashy branding. While many people are busy chasing flashy startups, some of the wealthiest hustlers are into “weird” businesses like mobile toilets, surprise gift boxes, repackaged foodstuffs, and even sex yoga classes. They understand that a massive population equals endless problems. Two hundred million people means two hundred million problems. From water scarcity to sanitation, there’s always a gap waiting for someone brazy (brave and crazy) enough to fill it. This article breaks down unusual business ideas that actually made serious money in Nigeria and why they worked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Sachet Water Business

Today, “pure water” factories dominate every city. Many owners began with a single machine in their compound. Now they operate fleets of delivery vans distributing millions of sachets daily. From traffic jams to parties and home use, the pure water business is sure to thrive because it satisfies daily needs.

Read next: How Nigerian Businesses Can Now Pay Taxes More Easily

2. Public Toilets (Mobile and immobile)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, the story of a woman who died holding her pee on a long bus ride circulated on the internet. This highlights the urgent need for public toilets in Nigeria. In crowded parks, ₦50 to use a toilet may seem small until you consider serving 1,000 people daily. Dignified Mobile Toilets (DMT) built a profitable business by renting and servicing portable toilets for: Construction sites.

Outdoor events.

Markets and motor parks.

3. Waste Recycling for Cash

Businesses like Wecyclers flipped waste management on its head by paying households to recycle. Residents earn points or cash for plastic waste, while the company profits from: Recycling partnerships

Corporate sustainability contracts

Environmental grants Waste pickers sell bottles to middlemen who export them in containers. That “pure water” bottle is now a raw material for factories abroad. Scrap metals from broken generators, abandoned machines, and rusted rods all become dollars once they are melted down overseas.

Read Next: 10 boring Nigerian businesses that are quietly making millions monthly

4. Surprise Box & Gift Setup Services

Advertisement

Advertisement

At first glance, surprise proposal setups and birthday room decorations look like “Instagram businesses”. But many Nigerian vendors now earn seven figures monthly from it. Because they’ve tapped into the psychology of selling emotion and not products. Nigerians value celebrations, experience and convenience deeply and are willing to pay for them. These businesses handle: Romantic surprise planning

Balloon styling and themed setups

Proposal coordination and luxury gifting

5. Unbranded Perfumes

Unbranded perfume sellers buy fragrance oils in bulk, bottle them locally, and sell them as “inspired by” designer scents and long-lasting, affordable alternatives. These perfumes often outperform designer brands in price-to-performance value because many want to smell good without burning a hole in their pockets.

Read Next: Meet the Girls Who Built Something From Nothing

6. Repackaged Foodstuff and Personal Shopping

Advertisement

Advertisement

Selling rice is normal. Repackaging rice into clean, measured, branded portions is what turned this into a money-maker. Popular items people repackage are rice, beans, garri, semo, spices and dry pepper. I’ve also seen repackaged cereals. Basically, anything that can be repackaged is a lucrative option.



Why repackage what people already buy in the market? When merged with personal shopping as a service, it offers convenience, seems more hygienic and fits well with busy lifestyles

7. Specialised Cleaning Services

General cleaning is common, but specialised cleaning is where the real money is. These services include: Post-construction cleaning

Mattress and upholstery cleaning

Hoarding cleanup

Deep mold and sewage cleanup

8. Sex Yoga Classes

Sex yoga (often framed as intimacy or sensual wellness classes) focuses on breathing techniques, body awareness, and emotional intimacy for couples. Despite Nigeria’s conservative reputation, these classes are booked discreetly and expensively.

9. Mining Value from Electronic Waste

This is the real “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” People now dismantle old phones and laptops for copper and gold .

What These Weird Businesses Have in Common

Despite their differences, they share key traits:

1. They Solve Everyday Problems

From waste to romance to hygiene, each business addresses a real need.

2. They Are “unaesthetic” But Sustainable

Most don’t rely on hype, just consistent demand.

3. They Rely on Repeat Customers

Perfume refills, cleaning contracts, food restocks.

4. They Fit the Nigerian Reality

Traffic jams, lack of functional and decent toilets, value on celebration and convenience, etc.

How You Can Build Your Own Strange but Profitable Idea

Observe daily frustrations. If people complain, there’s money hiding there.

Final Thoughts: Weird Is Often Just Early