Tems and Dave's 'Raindance' Visuals Ignite Romance Rumours & Fans Can't Get Enough!
Tems and Dave have dropped a bombshell with the music video for their hit "Raindance", sending the internet into a frenzy. The pair's undeniable chemistry has everyone talking, from steamy scenes to those lingering dating whispers.
"Raindance" hit the airwaves on 23 October 2025, straight from Dave's third studio album, The Boy Who Played the Harp. The track, blending Dave's sharp British rap with Tems' soulful vocals, exploded instantly. Fans could not get enough of the lyrics about love, connection, and those rainy night vibes.
Fast-forward to today, 9 January 2026, and the visuals finally landed.
Tems shared the video on X with a simple "RAINDANCE Video out now! @Santandave1 🥂✨",
Directed with a sleek, intimate touch, it's no wonder it dropped amid peak hype. The song had already been teasing romance, but these visuals appeared to fuel the buzz even more.
Fans Fuel Dating Rumours as 'Raindance' Visuals drop
The comments under Tems' post on X erupted like wildfire. Fans zeroed in on the pair's sizzling chemistry: the close-up stares, the flirty banter in the scenes. Dating rumours have swirled for months, and this video poured petrol on the flames. Some outright demanded answers: did they actually kiss, or was it just clever editing? The section is stacked with thirsty reactions, memes, and wild speculation.
See some reactions on X below:
Tems has kept things coy amid the dating rumours. In a recent BBC Radio 1 interview, the two-time Grammy winner described Dave as "real, genuine and honest", before adding that, “ he’s not someone that pretends.”
No confirmation on romance, but her words only add fuel to the fire.
Breaking Down the Raindance Video
The "Raindance" video kicks off in a dimly lit restaurant, with Tems belting out her verses at a table surrounded by friends. Her gold hoops glint under soft lights as she locks eyes with the camera. Dave slides in, rapping his lines in a striped shirt, looking every bit the smooth operator. The scene builds with close-ups of their faces, lips almost brushing, teasing that kiss fans are obsessed with.
It shifts to a vibrant party under string lights. Crowds dance wildly, arms waving, as Tems and Dave weave through, sharing smiles and glances that scream connection. Then comes the beach sequence: waves crashing at sunset, the pair strolling hand-in-hand, whispering and laughing. Tems in a flowing gown while Dave looks casual in blue. It's intimate and romantic. It's giving private getaway.
The Bigger Picture
This collab hasn't just sparked rumours; it has smashed milestones too. "Raindance" has surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, making it the most-streamed track from Dave's album and Tems' 13th song to hit that mark, the most for any female African artist.
The track has also earned Silver certification in the UK, with over 64 million global streams in under three months. In a world of fleeting hits, Tems and Dave have crafted something timeless. Whether they are just mates or more, "Raindance" proves their magic is real, and fans are here for every drop.