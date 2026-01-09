Who Is Khaid? Inside the Life of Nigeria's Breakout Star

Find out all you need to know about Khaid: Biography, Net Worth, Career, Awards, Girlfriend, Cars, Houses.

The story of Khaid’s biography is not just about a boy who can sing. It is about a boy who dared to dream while fixing cars in the dusty streets of Ojo, Lagos. Today, he’s risen to become one of the hottest talents in Afrobeats. But the journey of Khaid is one of grit, faith, and a voice that refuses to be silenced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you have listened to "With You" or "Anabella," you know the vibe. Khaid brings a certain sweetness to the ruggedness of Trap and Afropop. He is the bridge between the street and the studio. Here is everything you need to know about Khaid’s biography.

Khaid Profile

Khaid Profile | Pulse Nigeria

Full Name : Sulaimon Shekoni Abiola

Date of Birth / Age : 10 December, 2004 (age 21 as of January 2026)

Birthplace : Lagos, Nigeria

Nationality : Nigerian

Occupation : Musician (Singer, Rapper, Songwriter)

Religion : Christianity

Parents : Mr. and Mrs. Abiola

Marital Status : Single

Years Active in Music : 2022 - Present

Net Worth : $100,000 USD (est.)

Instagram : @khaidxr

Facebook : @khaidxr

X : @khaidxr

TikTok : @khaidxr

YouTube: @badboykhaid

Advertisement

Advertisement

Khaid Biography

Khaid | Facebook

Born Sulaimon Shekoni Solomon, the world now calls him Khaid. He was born into a large, lively family of ten children. Growing up as the sixth child out of ten, Khaid had to learn how to stand out early. Life in Ojo was not easy. It was a place where dreams could easily die. Before the lights and the fame, Khaid was a mechanic.

He spent his days getting his hands greasy, fixing cars to earn a living to support his family, and to be able to fund his music career. But his heart was always in the music. He would freestyle while working.

He would sing while the engines hummed. He was a diamond in the rough, waiting for a chance to shine. That chance came when Sydney Talker, the famous content creator, discovered him. Sydney didn’t just see a singer; he saw a superstar. He signed Khaid as the first artist under his imprint Neville Records, and the rest is history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Renowned content creator Sydney Talker signed Khaid to his label imprint in January 2022 | Instagram

Khaid Education

Khaid | Facebook

Khaid has an educational background primarily focused on his secondary schooling in Lagos, though his formal education was significantly impacted by his pursuit of music and financial challenges. He attended Ola Greater Tomorrow Secondary School in the Shibiri-Ojo area of Lagos, where he wrote his WAEC exams in early 2024. Khaid previously shared in an interview with The EchoRoom, that he left secondary school in 2020 but had to return later to finalize his qualifications.

Khaid has publicly stated that he was forced to stop attending classes at one point because he could not afford the school fees. He occasionally used what money he had to pay for studio recording sessions instead. As of early 2026, Khaid has not pursued a university degree. He has expressed hesitation about the university system in Nigeria, specifically mentioning a fear of the Computer Based Test (CBT) required for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How old is Khaid?

There is a lot of curiosity about Khaid's age. The singer was born on February 10, 2004. As we move through 2026, Khaid is 21 years old.

Khaid Music Career

Khaid | Facebook

The Khaid music career is a rocket ship that hasn't stopped climbing. He burst onto the scene in 2022 with the hit single "With You." The song was everywhere. It peaked at number 48 in Nigeria TurnTable chart. Its accompanying music video was directed by Olu the Wave and currently has 7.8 million views on YouTube, as of February 2023. It was the perfect introduction. Since then, his discography has grown into a goldmine of hits.

On 22 April 2022, he released "SKI", with its music video directed by Sydney Talker. On 27 May 2022, Khaid released his six-track debut EP, Diversity (stylized as DIVERSITY). DIVERSITY showed he could do it all. In June of the same year, Khaid headlined Pulse Nigeria’s Future Sounds Vol.10 playlist with his single "With You". That same month, Khaid was named Apple Music’s Up Next Artist for Nigeria.

Khaid | Facebook

In November 2022, Khaid successfully capitalized on his viral Instagram and TikTok momentum by releasing the highly anticipated single "Amala." Produced by Rexxie and featuring guest vocals from Zlatan, the track was accompanied by a visualizer directed by Sydney Talker. The song quickly gained traction on the charts, debuting on the Nigeria TurnTable Top 100 and reaching number 24 on the Top Street-POP Songs chart, effectively establishing his presence in the mainstream Nigerian music scene.

Khaid | Credit: Facebook

This success set the stage for his sophomore EP, Emotions, a six-track project that solidified his commercial appeal with hits like "Jolie" and "Anabella." "Jolie," in particular, garnered immense critical and peer recognition, peaking at number seven on the TurnTable Top 100 and earning high praise from Afrobeats icon Davido. This period saw him recognized as a top emerging talent by both Spotify and TurnTable’s NXT rankings.

Following the release of the "Anabella" music video and the 2024 hit "Orobo," Khaid has maintained a strong digital presence.

Khaid continued to evolve his sound, releasing a string of singles including "FOR YOU," "MELODY," and the high-energy collaboration "Rover" with Ayo Maff. His most recent official release, "SORRY IM NOT SORRY," maintaining his momentum while fans continue to drive massive engagement on social media for his highly anticipated, unreleased snippet "Beku."

Khaid | Facebook

Khaid poses for a photo with legendary music mogul Don Jazzy | Facebook

Khaid poses for a photo with U.S rapper Lil Durk | Facebook

As of early 2026, Khaid boasts over 2.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His streaming milestones are even more impressive. He has surpassed 500 million streams across all platforms. Khaid has proven he is not a one-hit wonder. He is a career artist.

What is Khaid’s Net Worth? (Khaid Net Worth 2026)

Khaid

Everyone wants to know about Khaid Net Worth. While official figures are private, Khaid’s net worth is roughly estimated at $100,000 USD, according to figures from Legit.ng. This wealth comes from his massive streaming numbers, and live performances. Through his association with Neville Records and its founder, Sydney Talker, Khaid frequently engages in brand-sponsored content for various lifestyle and technology products. While these are often managed as integrated "influencer" campaigns rather than traditional solo billboard deals, they represent active commercial endorsements.

Khaid Health Issues: The Fight for His Life

Afropop sensation Khaid | Credit: Instagram

In 2024, reports surfaced about serious Khaid health issues. The young star was hospitalised for several months. He was battling bacteremia, a serious blood infection that affected his lungs and collarbone. It was a dark time for his fans. Many feared the worst. But Khaid is a fighter.

In July 2024, he made a triumphant return. He posted videos of his recovery, thanking God and his fans for their prayers. This health scare changed him. You can hear more depth in his 2025 releases like "PRAY", a collaboration with Carter Efe. Khaid came back stronger, more focused, and more grateful than ever before.

Khaid’s Awards & Records

Khaid | Credit: Instagram

Khaid has received multiple nominations for Nigeria's most prestigious music awards.

The Headies Rookie of the Year (2023): He was nominated for this highly competitive category at the 16th Headies, recognizing his breakout success.

The Headies Next Rated (2025): At the 17th Headies (held in April 2025), he was a prominent figure, though the "Next Rated" winner for that year was OdumoduBlvck.

Apple Music "Up Next" (2022): He was officially named Apple Music's "Up Next" artist for Nigeria in June 2022, a program that highlights the next generation of global stars.

Africa Rising Artist (2023): In September 2023, he was a recipient of the Apple Music Africa Rising program, further cementing his status as a key export from the continent.

Streaming & Chart Records

Khaid has surpassed 500 million cumulative streams across all digital platforms, with over 219 million streams on Spotify alone as of early 2026.

On January 30, 2023, Khaid ranked as the Number 1 artist on the TurnTable NXT Emerging Top Artistes chart.

Khaid’s single "Jolie" peaked at Number 7 on the official Nigeria TurnTable Top 100 in early 2023.

Khaid’s YouTube channel has amassed over 206 million views, with the music video for "Anabella" alone surpassing 63 million views by early 2026

Is Khaid Still Signed to Neville Records? (The 2026 Update)

Khaid and his record label boss Sydney Talker | Credit: Instagram

The bond between Khaid and Neville Records has been one of the most talked-about sagas in the Nigerian music industry over the last year. For a long time, the relationship between Khaid and his mentor, Sydney Talker, seemed unbreakable. Sydney discovered Khaid when he was just a teenager fixing cars, and together, they built a powerhouse brand. However, as 2025 progressed, the "perfect" partnership began to show visible cracks.

The "saga" is based on actual public statements made by Khaid regarding "freedom" and legal representation. In September 2025, Khaid posted a series of cryptic messages on his official X (formerly Twitter) page, with fans speculating over a potential fallout between the artist and his management.

He explicitly wrote: "They want control. I want freedom. Let's see who wins."

Khaid | Facebook

During this same period, Khaid publicly stated he needed "like five" graduating lawyers to handle "personal matters" in the entertainment scene. Again, some fans on social media interpreted it as an intent to challenge his contract.

In mid-April 2024, clips went viral on social media showing Khaid in a hospital bed, visibly in pain and rolling in distress while being attended to by medical personnel.

Khaid | Facebook

Multiple media outlets including Legit.ng reported he was suffering from internal bleeding. This led to a prolonged public absence of over six months.

During this time, the severity of his condition was validated by hospital visits from Afrobeats stars such as Magixx, Adekunle Gold, and Carter Efe, who publicly challenged his manager’s handling of the crisis.

After nearly six months away from the public eye, Khaid resurfaced in July 2024, posting a message of gratitude on X (formerly Twitter): "Thank God for helping me overcome what many would face and die, Them no fit hold the Boy, We Rise Again.!!”

The situation transitioned into a "saga" upon Khaid's return in late 2024. Observers noted that Khaid unfollowed his label boss Sydney Talker on Instagram, maintaining Olamide Badoo as his sole "following."

Khaid poses for a photo with Nigerian hip-hop legend and YBNL boss Olamide Badoo

The situation between Khaid and Neville Records continued to be a topic of discussion throughout 2025. Speculation about the future of their professional relationship grew, fuelled by various online activities and unconfirmed reports within the music industry.

However, despite ongoing rumours and public interest in the matter, neither Khaid nor Neville Records made any official statements or announcements about a change to their contractual agreement by the end of 2025.

Who is Khaid’s Girlfriend? (Khaid Relationship)

The question of Khaid’s Girlfriend is a hot topic on social media. Khaid is a handsome, successful young man. He has been linked to several influencers, but he prefers to keep details about his personal life discreet.

Khaid [Instagram/khaidxr]

In early 2024, Khaid was widely rumoured to be dating former Big Brother Naija (BBN) winner Phyna (Josephina Ijeoma Otabor). The rumours emerged after photos of the pair surfaced online, including one where they were seen wearing matching hair-dos and jackets in separate posts. Later in February 2024, they were seen in a TikTok clip celebrating together, which significantly fuelled dating rumours at the time.

The connection was primarily established through social media posts and promotional challenges rather than spontaneous public sightings.

While the videos appeared romantic, both individuals have since addressed the rumours.

Khaid acknowledged his preference for older women in a subsequent podcast with Phyna on February 22, 2024.

Khaid | Instagram

Meanwhile, Phyna later characterized these specific interactions as "harmless" content and promotional in nature.

In mid-2025, reports linked Khaid to the sister of his record label boss, Sydney Talker. This link was established through a public livestream on June 23, 2025, where the two reportedly appeared together and explained that they had been close friends for three years before the relationship became romantic.

While the announcement was made in mid-2025, there have been no credible reports of a breakup as of January 2026 as Khaid had been private with his romantic relationships prior.

Khaid Cars and Houses

Khaid | Instagram

In September 2023, reports and social media posts widely circulated that the 18-year-old artist had purchased a brand new white Porsche worth over 96 million Naira (approximately $200,000 at the time) for himself.

Credit: Facebook/Khaid