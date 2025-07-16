Up and coming American actor Spence Moore II is steadily making a name for himself with a diverse mix of roles across television, streaming, and film. From high school dramas to psychological thrillers and superhero series, Moore’s performances display emotional depth, charm, and a grounded authenticity.
Here are 11 of his most notable roles so far, along with genre, runtime, and streaming availability.
1. A.P. Bio (2018–2021)
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Runtime: 4 seasons, 40 episodes (~22 min each)
Streaming: Peacock
Moore shines as Dan Decker, a rebellious high school student whose antics often challenge his unconventional teacher. His comedic timing and charisma make him a standout in this irreverent school-based series.
2. Five Points (2018)
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 1 season, 10 episodes (~25 min each)
Streaming: Not currently available on major platforms (formerly on Facebook Watch)
In this Kerry Washington-produced teen drama set in Southside Chicago, Moore plays Eric, one of five students whose perspectives on a single event shape the narrative. His performance adds emotional complexity to a series tackling themes of identity, trauma, and family.
3. All American (2018–2021)
Genre: Sports Drama
Runtime: Recurring role across multiple seasons (~42 min per episode)
Streaming: Netflix, The CW app
In this hit series about high school football and life in South Los Angeles, Moore plays Chris, a key rival and ally to the protagonist. His role brings depth to the show's portrayal of competition, injury, and personal growth.
4. 13 Reasons Why (2018)
Genre: Teen Drama, Mystery
Runtime: Season 2, 5 episodes (~45 min each)
Streaming: Netflix
Moore appeared in the second season of this controversial teen series, portraying Michael, a supporting character involved in the broader exploration of bullying, trauma, and school violence.
5. We Are Who We Are (2020)
Genre: Coming-of-Age Drama
Runtime: 1 season, 8 episodes (~50 min each)
Streaming: HBO Max
Set on a U.S. military base in Italy, this HBO miniseries by Luca Guadagnino explores identity, gender, and adolescence. Moore plays Danny, a young man grappling with expectations, masculinity, and faith. His performance is quiet and layered, fitting the show's atmospheric tone.
6. The Wonder Years (2021–2022)
Genre: Comedy-Drama
Runtime: 1 season (~22 min per episode)
Streaming: Disney+, Hulu
Moore plays Bruce, the older brother of the main character in this reboot of the beloved coming-of-age series. A Vietnam War veteran, Bruce returns home to reconnect with his family and community, bringing nuance and heart to the family dynamic.
7. Superman & Lois (2023)
Genre: Superhero Drama
Runtime: Recurring role (~40 min per episode)
Streaming: The CW, Max (formerly HBO Max)
In the third season of this DC series, Moore portrays Matteo, a key figure caught between loyalty to family and his own moral compass. His role adds dramatic weight to the season’s storyline.
8. Brilliant Minds (2024–present)
Genre: Medical Drama
Runtime: 1 season so far (~42 min per episode)
Streaming: Peacock
Moore takes on the role of Dr. Jacob Nash, a medical intern with a sharp mind and big heart in this series inspired by neurologist Oliver Sacks. His performance balances intellect with emotional resonance.
9. My Father’s Dragon (2022)
Genre: Animated Adventure
Runtime: 99 min
Streaming: Netflix
In this animated film, Moore voices George, the supportive friend of the protagonist. His voice acting adds warmth and reliability to the heartfelt story based on the beloved children’s book.
10. Creed III (2023)
Genre: Sports Drama
Runtime: 116 min
Streaming: Prime Video, MGM+
Moore appears in flashbacks as the younger version of Jonathan Majors’ character, Damian. His portrayal helps establish the emotional core and history of the intense rivalry central to the film.
11. Back on the Strip (2023)
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 117 min
Streaming: Prime Video
Moore plays Merlin, one of a group of aspiring male strippers trying to revive a legendary Vegas act. The film mixes humor with heart, and Moore brings energy and charm to the ensemble.
These roles demonstrate Spence Moore II’s impressive range and growing influence in the entertainment industry. Whether in dramas about identity and race, light-hearted comedies, or superhero universes, Moore continues to prove himself as a talent to watch.