Up and coming American actor Spence Moore II is steadily making a name for himself with a diverse mix of roles across television, streaming, and film. From high school dramas to psychological thrillers and superhero series, Moore’s performances display emotional depth, charm, and a grounded authenticity.

Here are 11 of his most notable roles so far, along with genre, runtime, and streaming availability.

1. A.P. Bio (2018–2021)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Runtime: 4 seasons, 40 episodes (~22 min each)

Streaming: Peacock

Moore shines as Dan Decker, a rebellious high school student whose antics often challenge his unconventional teacher. His comedic timing and charisma make him a standout in this irreverent school-based series.

2. Five Points (2018)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 season, 10 episodes (~25 min each)

Streaming: Not currently available on major platforms (formerly on Facebook Watch)

In this Kerry Washington-produced teen drama set in Southside Chicago, Moore plays Eric, one of five students whose perspectives on a single event shape the narrative. His performance adds emotional complexity to a series tackling themes of identity, trauma, and family.

3. All American (2018–2021)

Genre: Sports Drama

Runtime: Recurring role across multiple seasons (~42 min per episode)

Streaming: Netflix, The CW app

In this hit series about high school football and life in South Los Angeles, Moore plays Chris, a key rival and ally to the protagonist. His role brings depth to the show's portrayal of competition, injury, and personal growth.

4. 13 Reasons Why (2018)

Genre: Teen Drama, Mystery

Runtime: Season 2, 5 episodes (~45 min each)

Streaming: Netflix

Moore appeared in the second season of this controversial teen series, portraying Michael, a supporting character involved in the broader exploration of bullying, trauma, and school violence.

5. We Are Who We Are (2020)

Genre: Coming-of-Age Drama

Runtime: 1 season, 8 episodes (~50 min each)

Streaming: HBO Max

Set on a U.S. military base in Italy, this HBO miniseries by Luca Guadagnino explores identity, gender, and adolescence. Moore plays Danny, a young man grappling with expectations, masculinity, and faith. His performance is quiet and layered, fitting the show's atmospheric tone.

ALSO READ: You can find these Tyler Perry movies on Netflix today

6. The Wonder Years (2021–2022)

Genre: Comedy-Drama

Runtime: 1 season (~22 min per episode)

Streaming: Disney+, Hulu

Moore plays Bruce, the older brother of the main character in this reboot of the beloved coming-of-age series. A Vietnam War veteran, Bruce returns home to reconnect with his family and community, bringing nuance and heart to the family dynamic.

ALSO READ: Top 10 titles streaming on Showmax this June 2025

7. Superman & Lois (2023)

Genre: Superhero Drama

Runtime: Recurring role (~40 min per episode)

Streaming: The CW, Max (formerly HBO Max)

In the third season of this DC series, Moore portrays Matteo, a key figure caught between loyalty to family and his own moral compass. His role adds dramatic weight to the season’s storyline.

8. Brilliant Minds (2024–present)

Genre: Medical Drama

Runtime: 1 season so far (~42 min per episode)

Streaming: Peacock

Moore takes on the role of Dr. Jacob Nash, a medical intern with a sharp mind and big heart in this series inspired by neurologist Oliver Sacks. His performance balances intellect with emotional resonance.

9. My Father’s Dragon (2022)

Genre: Animated Adventure

Runtime: 99 min

Streaming: Netflix

In this animated film, Moore voices George, the supportive friend of the protagonist. His voice acting adds warmth and reliability to the heartfelt story based on the beloved children’s book.

10. Creed III (2023)

Genre: Sports Drama

Runtime: 116 min

Streaming: Prime Video, MGM+

Moore appears in flashbacks as the younger version of Jonathan Majors’ character, Damian. His portrayal helps establish the emotional core and history of the intense rivalry central to the film.

11. Back on the Strip (2023)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 117 min

Streaming: Prime Video

Moore plays Merlin, one of a group of aspiring male strippers trying to revive a legendary Vegas act. The film mixes humor with heart, and Moore brings energy and charm to the ensemble.