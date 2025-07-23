Maude Apatow, daughter of filmmaker Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann, debuted on screen as a child and has grown into a powerful presence in film and TV. From indie dramas to HBO hits, her characters have depth, wit, and authenticity.

Here's a curated look at her top roles.

1. Euphoria (2019–present)

Genre: Teen Drama

Runtime: 3 seasons (~50–60 min/episode)

Streaming: HBO Max / Max

Elevated from background to breakout, Apatow’s Lexi in Euphoria evolves into one of the show’s emotional centers—writing a class play that becomes a fan-favorite moment and earning her critical praise. The part was written specifically for her by creator Sam Levinson.

2. Other People (2016)

Genre: Comedy-Drama

Runtime: 96 min

Streaming: Netflix

In this heartfelt indie debut, Apatow plays the younger sister of Jesse Plemons’ character returning home to care for their terminally ill mother. She adds warmth and emotional texture to the film.

3. Knocked Up (2007)

Genre: Comedy / Family Drama

Runtime: 125 min

Maude and her sister Iris portray the onscreen daughters of Leslie Mann’s character. Apatow’s teen energy and comedic timing shine in family dynamics that feel grounded and real. She earned award nominations for her performance in This Is 40.

4. Funny People (2009)

Genre: Comedy-Drama

Runtime: 146 min

Streaming: Hulu

Within Judd Apatow’s multi-generational film, Apatow plays multiple roles as a member of Leslie Mann’s character’s family. Her brief moments add authenticity and youthful perspective to the emotional narrative.

5. Assassination Nation (2018)

Genre: Teen Thriller

Runtime: 108 min

In this stylized social-media era film, Apatow plays a high school teenager caught up in digital paranoia and chaos. The dark satire demanded a raw performance amidst wild visuals.

6. The House of Tomorrow (2017)

Genre: Coming-of-Age Drama

Runtime: 89 min

Streaming: Peacock, Tubi, Roku Channel

Apatow co-stars as the thoughtful, emotionally mature sister in this indie tale about a boy raised off-grid who experiences loss, art, and rebellion. Her nuanced presence grounds the film’s sensitivity.

7. Girls (Season 4, 2015)

Genre: Comedy-Drama

Runtime: 3 episodes (~30 min each)

Streaming: HBO Max

On Lena Dunham’s genre-defining series, Apatow brings charm and humor as Cleo, a young college girl navigating friendship and self-discovery within the ensemble.

8. The King of Staten Island (2020)

Genre: Comedy-Drama

Runtime: 136 min

Streaming: Max (formerly HBO Max)

In a semi-autobiographical film by her father, Apatow plays Pete Davidson’s sister—a voice of reason and emotional authenticity in a story about grief and growth.

9. Hollywood (2020)

Genre: Period Drama

Runtime: 7 episodes (~60 min each)

Streaming: Netflix

Set during post-WWII Hollywood, Apatow portrays a pregnant waitress navigating dreams and prejudice during Tinseltown’s golden era. Her quiet strength stands out in the ensemble cast.

10. Don’t Mind Alice (2017)

Genre: Short Drama (Writer/Director)

Runtime: ~10–15 min

Streaming: VOD festivals

Apatow co-wrote and co-directed this introspective short about guilt and responsibility—marking her first creative role behind the camera. Interview

11. Little Shop of Horrors (2023, Off-Broadway)

Genre: Musical Theater

Runtime: February–April run

Streaming: Live theater

For her Broadway debut, Apatow stepped into the beloved role of Audrey, conquering singing, acting, and audience engagement in a demanding live production.

12. Cabaret (2023, West End Revival)

Genre: Musical Theater

Runtime: May–September run

Streaming: Live theater

Continuing her musical trajectory, Apatow took on the lead role of Sally Bowles in London’s West End—immersed in singing, dancing, and breaking the fourth wall in this iconic show.