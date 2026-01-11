9 Anime to Watch If You Loved Jujutsu Kaisen

Supernatural fights, emotional journeys, and powerful characters, these 9 anime give the same excitement you felt watching Jujutsu Kaisen.

There’s a certain thrill I felt while watching the entirety of Jujutsu Kaisen, that rush of adrenaline when Yuji Itadori launches himself into a fight, or when Satoru Gojo casually lifts his blindfold, and you just know someone’s about to get humbled. The series follows Yuji, an ordinary (but freakishly strong) teenager who accidentally becomes the vessel for a terrifying curse named Sukuna.

Instead of running away from the danger, he enrolls in Tokyo Jujutsu High to learn how to exorcise curses and stop Sukuna from taking control completely. It’s fast-paced, emotional, a bit chaotic, and so addictive that once you’re in, you’re in.

If you’ve finished Jujutsu Kaisen and you need more shows with that same energy of action, supernatural danger, lovable chaotic characters, I’ve got you. Here are anime series with similar vibes.

1. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

At its heart, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is a generational story about the Joestar family, who seem destined to fight against supernatural forces no matter the century. Each season focuses on a new Joestar descendant, and although the characters change, their battles always involve strange enemies and even stranger powers.

The series starts with old-fashioned vampire battles but eventually introduces “Stands,” which are like spiritual superpowers that take the form of invisible entities with unique abilities. Some Stands punch with insane speed, others control time or heal wounds, and some have powers

2. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demon Slayer is a beautifully animated, emotional story about a boy named Tanjiro Kamado whose life is destroyed when demons slaughter his entire family. The only survivor is his sister, Nezuko, but she has been turned into a demon. Instead of giving in to grief, Tanjiro decides to become a Demon Slayer to protect Nezuko and find a cure for her condition.

The story follows him as he trains, travels across Japan, and battles demons with sword techniques that feel almost like elemental dances. Nezuko fights her demonic urges and gradually learns to protect humans, which adds emotional weight to every scene.

Throughout the series, Tanjiro meets allies, confronts terrifying demons with tragic backstories, and slowly gets closer to finding the demon responsible for his family’s death.

3. Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man is chaotic, unhinged, violent, and strangely emotional all at once. It follows Denji, a boy living in extreme poverty who works as a devil hunter alongside his adorable devil-dog, Pochita. His life is full of hunger, debt, and betrayal, and things take a horrifying turn when he is killed by criminals working with devils.

In a final act of loyalty, Pochita merges with Denji’s body to save him, turning him into Chainsaw Man, a human-devil hybrid with chainsaws sprouting from his arms and head. Denji is then recruited by a government organisation that hunts devils, and the story shifts into a world filled with dangerous devils created from human fears. Even though the action is wild and bloody, the core of the story is about Denji learning what it means to live, feel, love, and hope after a life filled with only suffering.

4. Bleach

In Bleach, we follow Ichigo Kurosaki, a teenager who has always been able to see ghosts. His ordinary life changes the night he meets Rukia, a Soul Reaper whose job is to guide souls to the afterlife and defeat monstrous spirits called Hollows.

When Rukia is injured during a battle, she transfers her powers to Ichigo so he can protect his family, accidentally turning him into a Soul Reaper himself. This event drags Ichigo into a massive supernatural world where he must learn to fight Hollows, confront powerful Soul Reapers, and uncover secrets about the afterlife.

The story expands from local ghost-hunting to full-blown wars between realms, introducing new enemies, allies, and transformations as Ichigo’s powers grow.

5. Naruto

Naruto tells the story of Naruto Uzumaki, a loud, energetic, and often misunderstood boy who aspires to become the strongest ninja and the leader of his village. Unknown to many, a dangerous demon fox was sealed inside Naruto when he was a baby, causing people to fear and reject him. Despite growing up lonely, Naruto remains determined to prove his worth and earn the village’s respect.

The story follows his journey through ninja training, missions, rivalries, and battles, especially his complicated friendship with Sasuke, a talented but troubled teammate. As Naruto grows older, he uncovers the truth about his past, faces dangerous enemies, and learns what it means to protect others.

6. Soul Eater

Soul Eater takes place in a world where some people can transform into weapons and others are trained to wield them. These pairs attend the Death Weapon Meister Academy, a school run by the Grim Reaper himself. The goal of weapon students is to collect the souls of corrupted humans and witches so they can evolve into powerful Death Scythes.

The story mainly follows Maka, a disciplined Meister, and Soul, her laid-back weapon partner. Their adventures lead them into battles with witches, magical threats, and corrupted beings, all while balancing school life, teamwork, and personal insecurities.

7. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

This series follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who practise alchemy, a scientific form of magic that requires giving something of equal value to gain something else. After their mother dies, the boys attempt a forbidden ritual to bring her back, and the consequences are devastating. Edward loses an arm and a leg, while Alphonse loses his entire body and becomes a soul bound to a metal suit of armour.

Determined to fix themselves, the brothers set out to find the Philosopher’s Stone, a powerful object said to break alchemy’s rules. Along their journey, they uncover a massive conspiracy involving the government, the military, and ancient beings known as Homunculi. The story explores sacrifice, war, morality, and family with beautiful writing. It’s considered one of the greatest anime ever made.

8. Hunter x Hunter

At first glance, Hunter x Hunter looks like a light adventure story about a cheerful boy named Gon Freecss who wants to become a Hunter, an elite explorer who takes on dangerous missions. Then very quickly, the show becomes much deeper and darker.

Gon begins by taking the brutal Hunter Exam, where he meets Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio, three characters with their own personal goals and complex emotional struggles.

As the story progresses, the stakes grow higher and the themes more intense. Battles hinge on strategy and intelligence rather than brute strength, and the villains often challenge the heroes morally and psychologically. What starts as a simple journey to find Gon’s father becomes an exploration of humanity, consequences, and the corrupt nature of power.

9. Seven Deadly Sins

Seven Deadly Sins begins with Princess Elizabeth escaping her kingdom after it is taken over by corrupt Holy Knights. She seeks out the Seven Deadly Sins, a legendary group of warriors who were once accused of trying to overthrow the kingdom but have since scattered. When she finds Meliodas, the group’s leader, they embark on a journey to reunite the remaining members and uncover the truth behind the kingdom’s corruption.

Each Sin has a distinct personality and unique magical power, and their interactions bring humour and emotional depth to the story. As the plot unfolds, the characters face demons, divine beings, and ancient curses while navigating friendships, betrayals, and secrets from their pasts.

If Jujutsu Kaisen pulled you into the world of anime with its supernatural battles, emotional twists, and unforgettable characters, then there’s a whole universe of stories waiting for you.