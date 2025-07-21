Farrah Mackenzie first captivated audiences at just age ten playing Stella Parton alongside Dolly Parton herself. Over the years, she’s transitioned from wholesome family dramas to chilling sci-fi and tense thrillers. With roles in projects led by Hollywood legends and indie visionaries alike, Farrah brings both maturity and emotional nuance far beyond her years.
1. Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors (2015)
Genre: Biographical Drama
Runtime: ~100 min
Streaming: NBC Broadcast
As ten-year-old Stella, Farrah shares the screen with Dolly Parton, bringing warmth and authenticity to the family story set in 1950s Tennessee. Real-life Stella worked closely with Farrah, who even learned to write left-handed to match her. Her performance earned praise from Stella herself.
2. Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (2016)
Genre: Biographical Drama
Runtime: ~100 minutes
Streaming: NBC broadcast
Returning as Stella in the sequel, Farrah continues to portray Parton’s childhood with emotional depth, compassion, and an intuitive understanding of family dynamics.
3. Please Stand By (2017)
Genre: Drama / Coming-of-Age
Runtime: ~92 minutes
Streaming: Rent/buy on Prime Video,
Farrah portrays the younger version of Wendy—a young autistic woman determined to submit her original Star Trek script to a writing contest. Reflective and heartfelt, the flashback role adds emotional resonance.
4. Logan Lucky (2017)
Genre: Heist Comedy
Runtime: 119 minutes
Streaming: Rent/buy on digital platforms
In Steven Soderbergh's NASCAR heist film, Farrah plays the smart, sweet daughter of Jimmy Logan (Channing Tatum), delivering a standout moment performing “Take Me Home, Country Roads” at a pageant.
5. You Get Me (2017)
Genre: Thriller, Young Adult
Runtime: ~94 minutes
Streaming: Netflix
In this suspense thriller, Farrah plays Tiffany, a high school student caught in a dangerous love triangle, testing loyalty, control, and teenage identity.
6. Ascension (2018)
Genre: Sci‑Fi Thriller
Runtime: ~95 minutes
Streaming: Festival circuits and select VOD
In this eerie mystery, Farrah plays Chloe aboard a generational spaceship, bringing emotion to thematic questions about sacrifice, identity, and survival. Her performance won a young actress award at Horrorhaus 2020.
7. Amanda McKay (2018)
Genre: Drama
Runtime: ~85 minutes
Streaming: VOD platforms
As the title character—a troubled teen seeking connection—Farrah leads a dramatic narrative of loss, healing, and self-discovery in this indie feature.
8. Utopia (2020)
Genre: Dystopian Thriller
Runtime: 1 season, 8 episodes (~45 minutes each)
Streaming: Amazon Prime Video
In Gillian Flynn’s conspiracy thriller, Farrah shines as Alice, a foster child whose curiosity draws her into a dangerous global plot. She balances innocence and determination with subtle conviction.
9. United States of Al (2021–2022)
Genre: Sitcom, Family Comedy
Runtime: 2 seasons, 35 episodes (~22 minutes each)
Streaming: CBS and Paramount+
As Hazel, Farrah plays the smart, fearless daughter in a cross-cultural family sitcom about a Marine vet and his Afghan interpreter starting life in Ohio. Her chemistry brings heart and humor.
10. Leave the World Behind (2023)
Genre: Psychological Thriller, Apocalyptic
Runtime: ~2 hours
Streaming: Netflix
Starring alongside Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke, Farrah portrays Rose, a disaffected teen glued to streaming as society collapses around her. Her performance captures screen-dependency and adolescent anxiety amid chaos.
Farrah Mackenzie may still be young, but her body of work already reveals a fearless, multi-dimensional performer. From singing on pageants to surviving societal collapse, she brings realism, vulnerability, and strength to each character. Whether in musical companionship with Dolly Parton or navigating dystopian conspiracies, keep your eyes on Mackenzie—she’s just getting started.