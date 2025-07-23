Danica McKellar Movies and TV Shows: Key Performances

McKellar began acting at a young age in her mother's dance studio, and after moving to Los Angeles in 1982, appeared in her first commercial, followed by guest appearances in The Twilight Zone before her breakthrough role in The Wonder Years (1988). Best known for playing Winnie Cooper on the beloved coming-of-age series The Wonder Years, McKellar has since built a successful career in television movies, particularly becoming a staple of Hallmark Channel's romantic programming.

Major Television Series The Wonder Years (1988-1993) Genre: Coming-of-Age Drama/Comedy

Role: Gwendolyn "Winnie" Cooper

Episodes: 115 episodes across 6 seasons

Where to Watch: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+ McKellar's breakthrough role came in The Wonder Years, the nostalgic series following Kevin Arnold's journey through adolescence in the late 1960s and early 1970s. As Winnie Cooper, Kevin's first love and neighbour, McKellar became an iconic figure of 1990s television. The character of Winnie represented the bittersweet nature of first love and growing up, with her relationship with Kevin serving as the emotional core of the series. The show was praised for its authentic portrayal of teenage life and remains a beloved classic of American television.



The West Wing (1999-2006) Genre: Political Drama

Role: Bonnie (Recurring)

Where to Watch: HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video McKellar graduated to more grown-up roles with a recurring turn on The West Wing, Aaron Sorkin's acclaimed political drama series.



Playing Bonnie, an assistant in the White House, McKellar appeared in multiple episodes throughout the series' run, showcasing her ability to handle sophisticated dialogue and adult dramatic material in one of television's most respected series.



The Matchmaker Mysteries (2019-2021) Genre: Mystery/Crime Drama

Role: Angie Dove

Episodes: 4 TV movies

Where to Watch: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Peacock McKellar starred in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries series The Matchmaker Mysteries. In this series of television movies, she played Angie Dove, a professional matchmaker who finds herself solving murders and mysteries in her small town. The series combined romantic elements with cosy mystery tropes, allowing McKellar to showcase both her comedic timing and dramatic abilities while maintaining the wholesome appeal of Hallmark programming.

Hallmark Channel Movies Crown for Christmas (2015) Genre: Romantic Christmas Movie

Role: Allie Evans

Runtime: 84 minutes

Where to Watch: Hallmark Channel, Peacock McKellar starred in Crown for Christmas, one of her most popular Hallmark films. After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, Allie reluctantly accepts a temporary gig as the governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful family in Europe that lives in a castle. This modern fairy tale follows Allie as she navigates royal protocol, finds romance, and discovers her own self-worth in a European kingdom setting.



My Christmas Dream (2016) Genre: Romantic Christmas Movie

Role: Christina

Runtime: 84 minutes

Where to Watch: Hallmark Channel, Peacock McKellar appeared in My Christmas Dream, where she plays a department store manager who finds love during the Christmas season. The film explores themes of following your dreams, workplace romance, and the magic of Christmas, bringing people together.



Campfire Kiss (2017) Genre: Romance

Role: Lacey Reynolds

Runtime: 84 minutes

Where to Watch: Hallmark Channel, Peacock Campfire Kiss featured McKellar as Lacey Reynolds, a single mom and park ranger who finds unexpected romance during a camping adventure. The film combines outdoor adventure with romantic comedy elements, showcasing McKellar's ability to portray strong, independent women finding love later in life.



Love and Sunshine (2019) Genre: Romance

Role: Ally Craig

Runtime: 84 minutes

Where to Watch: Hallmark Channel, Peacock In Love and Sunshine, McKellar starred as a web designer who returns to her hometown and becomes involved in saving a community garden. The film focuses on environmental themes, community spirit, and second-chance romance.



Christmas at Dollywood (2019) Genre: Christmas Romance

Role: Rachel Lewis

Runtime: 84 minutes

Where to Watch: Hallmark Channel, Peacock Christmas at Dollywood featured McKellar in this unique Hallmark film set at Dolly Parton's famous theme park. The movie combines Christmas magic with music industry elements, as Rachel works to save a Christmas festival while finding unexpected romance.

You, Me & the Christmas Trees (2021) Genre: Christmas Romance

Role: Olivia

Runtime: 84 minutes

Where to Watch: Hallmark Channel, Peacock McKellar stars as Olivia in You, Me & The Christmas Trees. Olivia is determined to figure out exactly what is causing trees to die, and she's on a tight deadline. Together with her co-star, the two must unearth exactly what is happening before the town's annual Christmas tree lighting. This environmental mystery combines romance with ecological themes.

Great American Family Movies A Royal Date for Christmas (2023) Genre: Christmas Romance

Role: Bella Sparks

Runtime: 84 minutes

Where to Watch: Great American Family McKellar starred in this new Christmas movie for Great American Family. The film represents McKellar's transition to the newer network, continuing her tradition of wholesome holiday programming with royal romance elements.



A Cinderella Christmas Ball (2024) Genre: Christmas Romance

Role: Leading Role

Runtime: 84 minutes

Where to Watch: Great American Family McKellar stars in a new Christmas movie to premiere on Black Friday (November 29) called A Cinderella Christmas Ball. The movie features dancing elements choreographed by "Dancing with the Stars" professional dancer Gleb Savchenko, which McKellar particularly loved, given her own experience competing on the dancing reality show in 2014, where she finished in sixth place.

Other Television Appearances Guest Appearances McKellar has made guest spots on everything from NYPD Blue to How I Met Your Mother and The Big Bang Theory. These appearances demonstrate her versatility across different television genres, from procedural dramas to sitcoms.

The Twilight Zone (1985-1989) Genre: Science Fiction/Horror Anthology

Role: Various characters

Where to Watch: Paramount+, various streaming platforms McKellar made early guest appearances in The Twilight Zone revival series, showcasing her range in supernatural and science fiction storytelling before her mainstream breakthrough.

Dancing with the Stars (2014) Genre: Reality Competition

Role: Contestant

Where to Watch: Disney+, ABC.com McKellar competed on the dancing reality show in 2014 and finished in sixth place. Her participation demonstrated her willingness to take on new challenges and connect with audiences beyond her acting career.



Film Work Sidekicks (1992) Genre: Family Action/Comedy

Role: Lauren

Runtime: 101 minutes

Where to Watch: Various digital rental platforms Early in her career, McKellar appeared in this family-friendly martial arts comedy starring Chuck Norris. The film showcased her ability to work in different genres beyond television drama.



