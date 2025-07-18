Whether he's manning the transporter room on the Enterprise or digging into gritty Irish dramas, Colm Meaney has quietly built one of the most solid, diverse filmographies in modern cinema. The Irish actor is best known to many as Chief Miles O'Brien in the Star Trek universe, but his range stretches far beyond sci-fi. With a career spanning decades, genres, and continents, Meaney brings depth, honesty, and a grounded realism to every role — no matter how fantastical or down-to-earth.

Here's a look at 12 standout projects that prove why Colm Meaney is one of the great working character actors of our time.

1. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (and TNG) (1987–1999)

Genre: Sci‑Fi, Adventure

Runtime: 225 episodes across two series (~45 min/ep)

Streaming: Paramount+

Starting as a recurring transporter engineer in TNG, Miles O’Brien evolves into a central character in DS9. Meaney brings humanity and warmth to this working-class hero who navigates war, family life, and loss across a futuristic backdrop.

2. The Commitments (1991) (Barrytown trilogy)

Genre: Musical Drama

Runtime: 118 min

Streaming: Rent/buy via Prime Video, Apple TV

As manager and father figure of a Dublin soul band, Meaney infuses wit, grit, and heart into a comedic family drama that launched his international breakout.

3. The Snapper (1993) (Barrytown)

Genre: Comedy‑Drama

Runtime: 103 min

Streaming: Rent/buy platforms

Meaney plays a father adjusting to news of his adult daughter’s pregnancy while keeping the family afloat. His blend of tenderness and Irish dry humor earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

4. Con Air (1997)

Genre: Action, Thriller

Runtime: 115 min

Streaming: Rent/buy on Prime Video, Apple TV

As a no-nonsense DEA agent on a hijacked prison plane, Meaney holds his own among Hollywood action stars in this high‑octane blockbuster.

5. Intermission (2003)

Genre: Crime Comedy

Runtime: ~102 min

Streaming: Rent/buy platforms

In this ensemble Dublin crime comedy, Meaney shines as a seasoned detective navigating quirky criminals and chaotic cases—with sharp delivery and dry wit.

6. Layer Cake (2004)

Genre: Crime Thriller

Runtime: 105 min

As a taciturn enforcer in a London crime ring, Meaney conveys quiet menace and power—especially in a scene where he silently orders hits with facial expressions alone.

7. How Harry Became a Tree (2001)

Genre: Period Drama, Dark Comedy

Runtime: ~99 min

Streaming: Limited VOD

Set in 1920s rural Ireland, Meaney plays a man engaged in a brutal feud, allegorizing political conflict through biting humor and atmospheric performance—earning his IFTA and jury awards.

8. Damned United (2009)

Genre: Sports, Biographical Drama

Runtime: 90 min

Playing the rival manager to Brian Clough, Meaney delivers emotional subtlety within the psychologically charged world of English football politics.

9. Hell on Wheels (2011–2016)

Genre: Western, Historical Drama

Runtime: 5 seasons (~55 min/ep)

Streaming: Netflix (region-dependent), AMC

As a greedy railroad magnate in post–Civil War America, Meaney builds his empire through corruption and ambition—but his ambition may prove his downfall.

10. The Journey (2016)

Genre: Political Drama

Runtime: 94 min

In a fictionalized dialogue-driven meeting, Meaney portrays McGuinness opposite Timothy Spall’s Ian Paisley, capturing political tension and personal reconciliation during Northern Ireland’s peace process.

11. Gangs of London (2020)

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Runtime: Season 1 (~60 min/ep)

Streaming: AMC+, Netflix (region dependent)

As the head of London’s criminal underworld, Meaney brings steely gravitas to a power‑struggle narrative rife with betrayal and violence. Wikipedia

12. The Problem with People (2024)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Runtime: ~100 min

Streaming: Indie VOD (Quiver Distribution)