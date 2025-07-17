From Bond villain to pirate captain, Shakespearean duke to outer-space dad, Toby Stephens is one of Britain’s most versatile and underrated actors. Born into theatrical royalty—the son of Dame Maggie Smith and Sir Robert Stephens—he carved his own path across genres, continents, and centuries. Whether he’s commanding a ship, a courtroom, or a sci-fi colony, Stephens brings an intensity that’s both cerebral and deeply emotional.
Here are 12 of his most memorable roles across film and TV — complete with genre, runtime, synopsis, and where to stream them now.
1. Die Another Day (2002)
Genre: Action, Spy
Runtime: 133 min
Streaming: Netflix, Prime Video ,Apple TV, Google Play
James Bond (Pierce Brosnan) confronts billionaire Gustav Graves, who is revealed as Colonel Moon in disguise, behind a space-based laser weapon fueled by conflict diamonds. Graves' calm charisma conceals vengeance and ambition, culminating in a high-stakes showdown involving satellite weaponry and global sabotage.
ALSO READ: Spence Moore II in Focus: 11 Standout movies and where to watch them
2. Black Sails (2014–2017)
Genre: Historical Adventure, Drama
Runtime: 4 seasons (~55–60 min per ep)
Streaming: Netflix (region-dependent)
Stephens plays Flint, a disgraced Royal Navy officer turned pirate captain in the Caribbean. Flashbacks reveal a secret love triangle and betrayal that define his ruthless ambition. Flint’s emotional decay and calculated power plays propel the story of colonial politics, mutiny, and moral conflict.
ALSO READ: Warren Kole in Focus: 12 Memorable Roles and Performances
3. Lost in Space (2018–2021)
Genre: Sci‑Fi, Adventure, Family Drama
Runtime: 3 seasons, 28 episodes (~39–65 min each)
Streaming: Netflix
In this reboot, John Robinson leads his family across interstellar space when their ship veers off course. As they face unknown dangers on a distant planet, Stephens grounds the family drama with resilience, duty, and a sense of paternal leadership.
ALSO READ: Toby Jones in Focus: 15 essential films and the roles that defined him
4. Alex Rider (Season 2, 2021)
Genre: Spy, Thriller
Runtime: Season 2 (~45–50 min per ep)
Streaming: Amazon
As Damian Cray, Stephens portrays a charismatic tech billionaire whose philanthropic façade belies sinister motives. He poses a grave threat to teenage spy Alex Rider and embodies the complex villains within modern espionage fiction.
ALSO READ: Dominique Dunne: Notable Works and Career Highlights
5. Percy Jackson and the Olympians (2023)
Genre: Fantasy, Adventure
Runtime: Season 1 (~45–50 min per ep)
Streaming: Disney+
Stephens lends regal gravitas to Poseidon, the powerful Greek god of the sea and father to Percy Jackson. His presence intensifies the mythological stakes and emotional core of the series.
ALSO READ: Manu Bennett: Complete filmography and career overview
6. The Journey (2016)
Genre: Political Drama
Runtime: 94 min
Streaming: Prime Video, Apple TV
The film stages a fictional meeting between Tony Blair, Ian Paisley, and Martin McGuinness during the 2010 Belfast Good Friday Agreement negotiations. Stephens brings understated command to Blair’s character, capturing political gravitas under pressure.
ALSO READ: What to watch on Showmax this July
7. The Machine (2013)
Genre: Sci‑Fi, Thriller
Runtime: 97 min
Streaming: Amazon, Apple TV,
Stephens portrays a scientist whose AI-human experiments spiral out of control. The film explores themes of consciousness, military ethics, and the blurred boundary between man and machine.
ALSO READ: Christopher Nolan unveils first official poster for epic film ‘The Odyssey’
8. All Things to All Men (2013)
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Runtime: ~84–98 min
Streaming: Prime
In London’s criminal underworld, Riley is manipulated in a heist by corrupt law enforcement. Stephens navigates moral ambiguity as alliances shift and power plays intensify.
9. Twelfth Night (1996)
Genre: Romantic Comedy / Shakespeare
Runtime: 134 min
Streaming: Prime Video
Stephens stars as the lovesick Duke Orsino in Trevor Nunn’s acclaimed adaptation. His portrayal conveys unrequited devotion and poetic yearning, grounding Shakespeare’s comedy with emotional sincerity.
10. Orlando (1992)
Genre: Fantasy, Drama
Runtime: ~94 min
Streaming: Prime Video, Apple TV
Based on Virginia Woolf’s novel, the film spans centuries in a gender-bending epic. Stephens appears in a supporting role, adding depth to this surreal journey.
11. Summer of Rockets (2019)
Genre: Cold-War Drama
Runtime: 6×60 min
Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK), Acorn TV internationally
Set during 1958 London, this semi-autobiographical drama explores espionage and familial secrets. Stephens is part of a cast weaving emotional and political narratives in a tense era.
12. A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story (2024)
Genre: True-Crime Drama
Runtime: ~90–120 min
Streaming: ITV Hub (UK), other regional platforms
Stephens plays the lawyer defending Ruth Ellis, the last woman to be executed in the UK. His measured portrayal anchors this examination of justice, gender, and scandal in Britain’s criminal history.
Toby Stephens slips into every role like a second skin. He’s played gods and monsters, legends and lovers, If you’re new to his work, this list is your gateway.