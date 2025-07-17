From Bond villain to pirate captain, Shakespearean duke to outer-space dad, Toby Stephens is one of Britain’s most versatile and underrated actors. Born into theatrical royalty—the son of Dame Maggie Smith and Sir Robert Stephens—he carved his own path across genres, continents, and centuries. Whether he’s commanding a ship, a courtroom, or a sci-fi colony, Stephens brings an intensity that’s both cerebral and deeply emotional.

Here are 12 of his most memorable roles across film and TV — complete with genre, runtime, synopsis, and where to stream them now.

1. Die Another Day (2002)

Genre: Action, Spy

Runtime: 133 min

Streaming: Netflix, Prime Video ,Apple TV, Google Play

James Bond (Pierce Brosnan) confronts billionaire Gustav Graves, who is revealed as Colonel Moon in disguise, behind a space-based laser weapon fueled by conflict diamonds. Graves' calm charisma conceals vengeance and ambition, culminating in a high-stakes showdown involving satellite weaponry and global sabotage.

2. Black Sails (2014–2017)

Genre: Historical Adventure, Drama

Runtime: 4 seasons (~55–60 min per ep)

Streaming: Netflix (region-dependent)

Stephens plays Flint, a disgraced Royal Navy officer turned pirate captain in the Caribbean. Flashbacks reveal a secret love triangle and betrayal that define his ruthless ambition. Flint’s emotional decay and calculated power plays propel the story of colonial politics, mutiny, and moral conflict.

3. Lost in Space (2018–2021)

Genre: Sci‑Fi, Adventure, Family Drama

Runtime: 3 seasons, 28 episodes (~39–65 min each)

Streaming: Netflix

In this reboot, John Robinson leads his family across interstellar space when their ship veers off course. As they face unknown dangers on a distant planet, Stephens grounds the family drama with resilience, duty, and a sense of paternal leadership.

4. Alex Rider (Season 2, 2021)

Genre: Spy, Thriller

Runtime: Season 2 (~45–50 min per ep)

Streaming: Amazon

As Damian Cray, Stephens portrays a charismatic tech billionaire whose philanthropic façade belies sinister motives. He poses a grave threat to teenage spy Alex Rider and embodies the complex villains within modern espionage fiction.

5. Percy Jackson and the Olympians (2023)

Genre: Fantasy, Adventure

Runtime: Season 1 (~45–50 min per ep)

Streaming: Disney+

Stephens lends regal gravitas to Poseidon, the powerful Greek god of the sea and father to Percy Jackson. His presence intensifies the mythological stakes and emotional core of the series.

6. The Journey (2016)

Genre: Political Drama

Runtime: 94 min

Streaming: Prime Video, Apple TV

The film stages a fictional meeting between Tony Blair, Ian Paisley, and Martin McGuinness during the 2010 Belfast Good Friday Agreement negotiations. Stephens brings understated command to Blair’s character, capturing political gravitas under pressure.

7. The Machine (2013)

Genre: Sci‑Fi, Thriller

Runtime: 97 min

Streaming: Amazon, Apple TV,

Stephens portrays a scientist whose AI-human experiments spiral out of control. The film explores themes of consciousness, military ethics, and the blurred boundary between man and machine.

8. All Things to All Men (2013)

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Runtime: ~84–98 min

Streaming: Prime

In London’s criminal underworld, Riley is manipulated in a heist by corrupt law enforcement. Stephens navigates moral ambiguity as alliances shift and power plays intensify.

9. Twelfth Night (1996)

Genre: Romantic Comedy / Shakespeare

Runtime: 134 min

Streaming: Prime Video

Stephens stars as the lovesick Duke Orsino in Trevor Nunn’s acclaimed adaptation. His portrayal conveys unrequited devotion and poetic yearning, grounding Shakespeare’s comedy with emotional sincerity.

10. Orlando (1992)

Genre: Fantasy, Drama

Runtime: ~94 min

Streaming: Prime Video, Apple TV

Based on Virginia Woolf’s novel, the film spans centuries in a gender-bending epic. Stephens appears in a supporting role, adding depth to this surreal journey.

11. Summer of Rockets (2019)

Genre: Cold-War Drama

Runtime: 6×60 min

Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK), Acorn TV internationally

Set during 1958 London, this semi-autobiographical drama explores espionage and familial secrets. Stephens is part of a cast weaving emotional and political narratives in a tense era.

12. A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story (2024)

Genre: True-Crime Drama

Runtime: ~90–120 min

Streaming: ITV Hub (UK), other regional platforms

Stephens plays the lawyer defending Ruth Ellis, the last woman to be executed in the UK. His measured portrayal anchors this examination of justice, gender, and scandal in Britain’s criminal history.