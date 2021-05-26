Accountant General makes U-turn, says £4.2m Ibori loot has not been returned to Delta

Idris on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, said the issue surrounding the loot has “not been properly resolved”.

The Accountant General in a statement issued by Director, Information, Press and Public Relations, OAGF, Mr. Henshaw Ogubike said the clarification became necessary to put the records straight following media reports on the money.

The statement reads, “The money is still being awaited, after which the issues around it will be resolved before further action is taken.

“For now, no money has been returned to Delta State. “This is the true position as regards the £4.2m Ibori Loot.

“The issue of the £4.2m Ibori Loot has not been properly resolved.

“The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) wishes to put the records straight regarding the widely circulated media report on the £4.2m Ibori Loot.”

The AGF had on Tuesday claimed that the £4.2 million loot recovered from former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori had been returned to Delta State.

Idris made the claim while appearing before the House of Representatives’ Ad hoc Committee on Assessment and Status of All Recovered Loots — Movable and Immovable Assets from 2002 to 2020 by Agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria for Effective, Efficient Management and Utilisation.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Government has denied receiving the fund.