Delta Government yet to receive Ibori loot from FG

Samson Toromade

The Delta State government says it will use the fund to complete projects when it is paid.

Ibori was sentenced and served jail time in the UK for stealing Nigeria's money (Reuters)

The Delta government says it has not received over N2 billion (£4,214,017.66) looted from the state's treasury by convicted fraudster and former governor, James Ibori.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, recently announced that the Federal Government received the recovered loot earlier this month.

Malami had made it clear numerous times that the repatriated fund won't be credited to the Delta State government, but the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, told lawmakers on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 that the fund has been paid to Delta.

In response to Idris' claim, the Delta Government said in a statement on Wednesday, May 26 that the fund has not arrived the state's treasury.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa's spokesperson, Olisa Ifeajika, said the government is in contact with Malami's office on the issue, and would acknowledge receipt of the fund when appropriate.

He also assured the government that the fund would be used judiciously to complete projects in the state.

Idris' revelation that the fund has been paid to Delta is a turnaround from Malami's stubborn stance that the Federal Government would use it for the construction of the second Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kano road, and Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

He said in March that the law violated by Ibori is a federal law, making the Federal Government the victim of the crime.

"The fact is that it's for the benefit of the Nigerian state as a victim of crime and not the Delta State Government," the AGF said.

Ibori was convicted in the UK in 2012 for fraud and money laundering years after he finished his two terms as Delta Governor, and was released in 2016.

