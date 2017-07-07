Reps explain why Benue Senator was not sworn in

The House of Representatives has responded to allegations that it refused to swear in Benue lawmaker, Dorathy Mato, because she was a woman.

On Thursday, July 6, 2017, Mato reportedly broke down in tears when it became obvious she won't be sworn in by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

She is replacement for Herman Hembe, who was sacked by the Supreme Court on June 23 from representing the Vandikwa/Konshisha federal constituency of Benue state.

ALSO READ: Benue's replaced rep member sulks over swearing-in process

After she was denied, a representative of her constituent, Hon. Maureen Acka alleged that the reason was because of manipulation and gender inequality.

She said, "This issue of women gender equality, empowerment and all of that, you intimidate us, we swim, we manage to swim across, when we swim we get victory at the court, you now want to shove us back to drown.

"We have come to the right quarters where victory is to be sealed, but we are trusting that the speaker and every other person will do the right thing. What is the problem here today?"

In response, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Honourable Abdulrazak Namdas, has explained why Mato was not sworn in.

According to him, "It is not true that because she is a woman we have refused to swear her in.

"A colleague of mine from Adamawa State, the Court of Appeal ruled and he lost his seat and a woman replaced him and she was sworn in immediately.

"So you can see it is not an issue of gender and I know that as a matter of fact, if there is any pronouncement by the court, there are also some processes you have to undergo in the house before you are sworn in."

He continued, "I'm not aware that has been done; I have to look at it and I can tell you that if all the right choices have been fulfilled, I don’t think there is any reason that she will not be sworn in.

"But the truth is that as far as I'm concerned, there are certain processes that you have to go through here before you get sworn-in; if not, people can just come from the market; so, some due process must be followed and if those process are followed, you will be there to report it."