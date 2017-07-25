PDP faults APC Governors' visit to Buhari in London

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as insensitive to the yearnings of Nigerians.

The opposition party said the APC was proud to release the pictures taken with President Muhammadu Buhari in London but did not have enough sense to think that the President should to speak to Nigerians directly.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 24, by its spokesman, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the PDP said the APC is insulting Nigerians.

The party said, "It is an insult to Nigerians because they don’t think that we are important; once they meet with the president that is all, and they will come and show us a picture.

"They don’t even think that it is necessary for the president to send message to Nigerians or for themselves to come and tell us what happened during that meeting. They merely planted pictures in the front pages of all the newspapers, and they think that is alright.

"That is not the way to behave in a civilised country. At least, ordinarily we should have been having daily bulletins on the president’s health, the man is being treated there in London with tax payers’ money, and we elected him to do a job."

Adeyeye, however, said the PDP wishes the President well, insisting that it was wrong for the APC leaders to visit the President and show Nigerians pictures.

"We wish him well, and we want him to live, but it is pure contempt for Nigerians for a group of people, party leaders to just go and meet the president and come and show us pictures without saying anything either from them or from the president to Nigerians. It is pure contempt; it is an insult to our collective intelligence," he said.

On Sunday, July 23, a delegation of APC Governors visited the ailing Buhari in London, where he has been on medical vacation.

The delegation, which included the Party Chairman, John Oyegun and the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, were hosted to lunch by the President.