APDA dissolves media committee over inclusion of journalists

The unveiling ceremony of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) in Abuja on Monday, June 5, 2017 play

The unveiling ceremony of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) in Abuja on Monday, June 5, 2017

(Sahara Reporters)

The Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), a newly registered political party, on Monday announced the dissolution of its Media and Communications Committee, citing invasion of the committee by newsmen.

National Chairman of the party, Mallam Mohammed Shittu, announced this in a statement in Abuja.

Shitu explained that the dissolution was due to inclusion of some journalists who were employees of media houses in the committee.

According to him, the inclusion of the media practitioners resulted in conflict of interests and the party had no option than to dissolve the committee with immediate effect.

He said that a new committee would be constituted shortly.

The chairman also disclosed that the party would soon constitute its Board of Trustees, Council of Elders and other organs, with people of integrity, in line with its Constitution.

APDA wishes to inform the general public that only two of the three statutory organs of the party, namely, National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC) have so far been constituted.

“The Board of Trustees is yet to be constituted until we find men and women of impeccable characters that had served our country meritoriously with unblemished records to occupy the exalted body.”

He urged Nigerians, especially youths and women, to embrace the party innovation in the allocation of its “elective and appointive positions’’.

The allocation of the positions, according to Shitu, will be 30 per cent to women, 25 per cent to the youth and five per cent to persons with special needs. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

