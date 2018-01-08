Wike is playing ‘witchcraft’ politics, lacks will - Amaechi

news

The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state lacks political will by playing “witchcraft” politics.

Amaechi made this known on Monday, January 8, 2018, while reacting to the killings in two separate attacks in Rivers State.

Amaechi had accused Wike of failing in his responsibility to protect the people while embarking on accusing political opponents and other parties for the attacks.

“The governor’s repugnant attempt at finger pointing, blaming oil companies, opposition politicians and everyone else apart from himself, is a clear indication that he has abdicated his primary constitutional responsibility to safeguard lives and property,” he said.

Continuing, Amaechi said: “The madness in Rivers state since the advent of these new men of power is rooted firmly in the witchcraft politics of those who now preside over the affairs of the state.

“They lack the political will and have devilishly refused to halt the violence and killings, and restore some level of sanity in the state because of their mischievous politics and voodoo electoral calculations.”

I fought cultism, gangs during my reign - Amaechi

Comparing his administration to the present administration led by Governor Wike, Amaechi said he “battled and tackled insecurity” while serving as the state governor.

He said: “I led the fight against the cultists, gangs, thugs and criminals masquerading as militants.”

“We cannot continue to live like this. The Omoku massacre is the breaking point where we must all collectively rise up and raise our voices to say we’ve had enough,” he said.

Wike should resign from office if he fails to protect people of Rivers - Minister

Amaechi reiterated the need for Governor Wike to buckle up and battle insecurity in the state or resign from office.

He said: “The governor and chief security officer of the state who swore an oath to protect us must now protect us or resign from office. We will no longer tolerate his inability and/or refusal to protect defenceless citizens. Enough is enough.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost loved ones in the Omoku attack, as we continue to pray for the repose of the souls of those who were murdered. I assure you that the federal government will begin to protect you.”

Omoku community attacked by gangs

On Monday, January 1, 2018, at least 15 people were reportedly killed by unknown gunmen in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State

According to reports, the gunmen attacked the community while residents were celebrating during the early hours of the new year .

In total, 30 persons were reportedly killed in two separate attacks in the state, including in Omoku community.