At least 15 people were reportedly killed by unknown gunmen in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State on Monday, January 1, 2018.

According to a report by The Punch, the gunmen attacked the community while residents were celebrating during the early hours of the new year .

The gunmen are suspected to be working for a former militant leader, Don Nwanee.

Even though the state's police command confirmed the incident, details of the tragedy were not yet available.

