Presidential, Governorship elections to hold on Feb 16, Mar 2

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has announced Saturday, February 16, 2019 as the date for the coming Presidential Elections in Nigeria.

This was made known by the commission's Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, while unveiling the timetable and scheduled activities for the 2019 general elections.

Yakubu also announced Saturday, March 2, 2019 as the date for the governorship elections across the 36 states except for Anambra, Bayelsa, Kogi, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti and Osun States.

The electoral chairman also noted that while the elections into the National Assembly will hold alongside the Presidential elections on February 16, 2019, the State Assembly elections will also hold on March 2, 2019 alongside the governorship elections.

The commission also announced that election campaigns for all political parties and candidates seeking to contest for the Presidential and National Assemblies commences on November 18, 2018 and ends on February 14, 2019.

While political parties and candidates seeking to contest for Governorship and State Assembly elections should commence campaigns on December 1, 2018 and end on February 28, 2019.

Collections of forms for all elections by political parties at the INEC headquarters in Abuja will commence on August 17, 2018 and end on August 24, 2018 while all party primaries and resolution that might arise as a result of disagreement of primary elections should commence between August 18, 2018 and end on October 7, 2018.