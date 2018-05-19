Home > News > Politics >

Muiz Banire vows to curb Tinubu’s influence

Tinubu Muiz Banire vows to make former Governor irrelevant in Lagos

Banire said this while reacting to reports that Tinubu’s faction held its congress somewhere in Lagos.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The legal adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muiz Banire has vowed to curb the influence of former Governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu.

Banire said this while reacting to reports that the former Governor’s faction held its congress somewhere in Lagos.

The Independent reports that Tinubu’s faction released a list of newly elected members before Banire’s faction started their congress.

The APC legal adviser also said that Tinubu’s  congress is illegal, adding that the congress which he supported has the backing of the constitution.

Banire’s argument is that his faction’s congress has delegates from the 20 Local Governments recognised by the constitution of Nigeria.

No retreat, No surrender

The APC legal adviser also alleged that Tinubu has no interest of the masses, adding that he is only interested in enriching himself.

Banire said that he and his people will “not surrender Lagos to those who only want to keep enriching themselves without the interest of the masses, saying that they will do everything possible to truncate the continued reign of Tinubu in Lagos.”

ALSO READ: APC member shot dead at Local Government congress in Lagos

Meanwhile, The Nation reports that Alhaji Tunde Balogun has emerged the chairman of the APC in Lagos.

It is not clear which of the factions is backing Balogun.

Pulse News will keep you posted as more details unfold.

