APC member shot dead at Local Government congress in Lagos

A witness alleged that the loyalists of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, were behind the violence.

(Daily Trust)
A member of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has reportedly been shot dead at the party’s local government congress in Agege area of the state.

The deceased identified as  Nurudeen Olanose was said to have been killed at Central School, Dopemu, as violence broke out after voting had ended on Saturday, May 12.

According to Premium Times, two other members of the party are in critical condition. The police have reportedly arrested nine people allegedly involved in the violence.

The online newspaper cited an unnamed witness who alleged that the loyalists of the  Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, were behind the fatal incident.

"Obasa came to the venue at Dopemu, from nowhere a gunshot killed one of the party members. As he was going, his security men just dragged the guy that was shot, they dropped him on the other side of the road in order for him to pass and run away.

"Not quite 10 minutes later, another person was shot (dead) by Obasa’s boys again, and one other person was shot by the leg", the source was quoted as saying.

Obasa denies involvement

The Speaker's spokesman, Musibau Razak, however, denied the claims, saying "It is a lie."

Lagos Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa

 

Razak gave a different account of what happened: "From my investigation, it is the APC local government congress in Agege and those who were supposed to be at the congress venue were there, they did their congress and left. But you know in politics, there will always be disgruntled elements, I think that was what happened.

"What happened at Dopemo had nothing to do with my boss.

"Of course, as a member of APC and a Speaker, if anything happens he will be contacted and he will make necessary arrangement for peace to reign. Policemen were there, SSS were there, the INEC was there, so nobody should link that thing to the Speaker. The Speaker's effort is to maintain peace."

Also reacting to the incident, the Chairman of Agege Local Government, Ganiyu Egunjobi, confirmed that one person died.

ALSO READ: Oshiomhole will be the kind of chairman APC needs

According to him, Obasa, the Speaker, was not present at the venue at all.

"After the election has been concluded, some people who felt they are fast losing the grip of the party, they started fomenting trouble and in the course of it one of the persons loyal to our camp died," Egunjobi's media aide, Rotimi Sulyman, told Premium Times.

He said the police have arrested one Bosun Adigun, a driver to the former chairman of Agege local government, Jubril Kareem, among others.

