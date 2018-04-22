INEC registers 125,481 more eligible voters in Edo

news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said it had registered 125,481 more eligible voters at the end of the third quarter of the 2017 and first quarter of 2018 Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Edo.

Mr Obo Effanga, the outgoing Edo Resident Electoral Commissioner, made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Sunday.

Effanga explained that the commission registered 40,785 eligible voters in the first and second quarters of 2017, 30,655 and 9,853 voters in the third quarter.

He said the commission also registered 44, 188 eligible voters in the first quarter of 2018, which ended in March.

Effanga further disclosed that Ikpoba-Okha Local government Area had the highest performance with 23,611 new registered voters.

He said Egor had 18, 246, Oredo had 17,605, while Etsako West council area Local had 14,065 among others.

The commissioner also told NAN that about 450,000 Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs were yet to be collected in Edo.

He called on eligible voters to take advantage of the ongoing voters’ registration to collect their PVCs.

“The ongoing registration has given every eligible voter, who has registered and yet to collect their cards the opportunity to go and collect them at the nearest designated registration centres.

“The second quarter of the 2018 CVR is ongoing, it started this month of April and will last for about three months,” he said.

He said that the commission approved 10 additional registration centres in the state to be added to the existing ones for easy accessibility.

NAN reports that Effanga has been transferred by INEC and a new REC is expected to resume duty on April 23 in the state.