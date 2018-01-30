Home > News > Politics >

Fayose says God told him to pick his successor, Olusola

Fayose Governor says God told him to pick his successor

“Olusola never said he wanted to be deputy governor, but God instructed me to pick him," Fayose announced.

  • Published:
Fayose says God directed him to pick his successor
Governor Ayo Fayose says God directed him to ‘anoint’ his deputy, Kolapo Olusola to succeed him as the chief executive of Ekiti state.

Fayose’s decision has, however, been greeted by wide criticisms with most critics describing the step as “pedestrian and undemocratic”.

But, speaking at a rally organized by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ado-Ekiti on Monday, January 29, 2018, Fayose expressed optimism that Olusola would win the July 14 governorship election.

Fayose says God directed him to anoint his deputy, Kolapo Olusola as his successor play

Fayose says God directed him to anoint his deputy, Kolapo Olusola as his successor

(TheNation)

 

“Olusola never said he wanted to be deputy governor, but God instructed me to pick him. I said we will go together after our tenure, but God said I should allow him to stay; that what I said was my own opinion,” Fayose declared.

Fayose who said that the large turnout of people for the rally was a testimony of PDP’s popularity in Ekiti state while warned those thinking of rigging the election to discard the intention.

“We have improved on infrastructural development. We built a flyover at Oja Oba market and also built a new governor’s office. We have executed many projects,” Fayose announced adding that his successor would improve on the foundation he had laid for the state.

ALSO READ: How Ekiti Senator, Olujimi 'got slapped' in NASS elevator

He dismissed allegations that his government had borrowed N56 billion, and declared that he had not borrowed “even a dime” since he came into office.

“Let my opponents know that the elections are not won by propaganda. If they are sure of what they are saying, let them tell us the bank that gave the loan and also produce the papers leading to the transactions,” he said.

Ekiti governorship election would be keenly contested considering the personalities who have declared interest in Fayose’s job.

Former PDP spokesman, Dayo Adeyeye; Senator Biodun Olujimi, and Nigeria’s former envoy in Canada Dare Bejide are top on the list.

