Home > News > Politics >

Tinubu says he has no anointed candidate in Ekiti primary

Tinubu APC leader says he has no anointed candidate in Ekiti guber primary

Tinubu said everyone aspiring and contesting in the election deserve the right to participate.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tinubu says he has no anointed candidate in Ekiti primary play

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC National Leader

(Leadership.ng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As aspirants slugged it out for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in the party’s primary election in Ekiti on Saturday, APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, said in Lagos that he had no anointed candidate.

Tinubu spoke with journalists in Ikeja as the APC held its ward congresses in Lagos.

The winner of Saturday’s primary election will fly the party’s flag in the July 14 Ekiti governorship election, in which the APC is seeking to oust the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

Buhari to launch re-election campaign soon, Amaechi gets big role play President Muhammadu Buhari (right) and Bola Tinubu (Presidency/Twitter)

"I believe those in charge of the primary in Ekiti will do the right thing. I have put my own political gear in neutral.

"I have no anointed candidate. Everyone there aspiring and contesting are very dear members and they deserve the right to participate.

"About 33 of them in all, and we only need one seat for governorship. We have had leadership discussions. I like the fact that they showed up respectfully and committed to the peace and stability of the party in that State," Tinubu told newsmen.

He said that feelers from Ekiti showed that things had been going on smoothly.

"We have responsible leadership around there.

"Sincerely, I had wanted to be in Ekiti but when you have this situation where Congress is holding the same time their primary is holding, charity begins at home; I must stay in Lagos to ensure that I help them.

"There are capable leaders over there that will see to the smooth exercise of the primaries in Ekiti," he added.

Speaking on the ward congresses in Lagos, Tinubu urged party members to conduct themselves peacefully to help the country grow and progress democratically.

ALSO READ: 10 things we learnt from Asiwaju's grand event

He also urged them to report any complaint at the party headquarters, rather than take laws into their hands.

"Until the various officials conducting the congresses write their reports, my own decision is to continue to appeal to the party to conduct themselves peacefully and comply with the rule of law.

"If they have any complaints, they should write to the party headquarters and just don’t take laws into their hands.

"I am proud of what is happening. I am very proud of the leadership. The leaders are for everybody; no biases, and they should move on peacefully and help the country to grow and progress democratically," the party's national leader said.

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu play Bola Tinubu and Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State (Facebook)

 

Meanwhile, speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Henry Ajomale, the Chairman of APC-Lagos, expressed satisfaction over the ongoing exercise.

He urged the incoming Chairman to ensure adequate welfare for members and amicable conflict resolution in the party.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Fela Durotoye Presidential aspirant tells Nigerian wives to not have sex...bullet
2 Goodluck Jonathan This is why Donald Duke and Okonjo-Iweala are fightingbullet
3 Melaye Failed recall of Senator cost INEC N100m, not N100bn - Yakububullet

Related Articles

Buhari Historical books, service to humanity – President
Tinubu I don’t have a stake in Visionscape – APC chieftain says
Bola Tinubu APC national leader intervenes in waste managers, LASG rift
Goodluck Jonathan Tinubu blames GEJ, others for country’s woes
In Lagos Atiku’s son launches fresh legal battle over children’s custody, rejects N250,000 monthly upkeep
In Nigeria Buhari's re-election bid kicks off presidential race
TY Danjuma’s Comment Plateau state elders warn Buhari
Buhari I am grateful to those investing in Nigeria, says President
Muhammadu Buhari Don’t listen to voices of critics with selfish, ulterior motives, Presidency advises Nigerians

Politics

'I'm seeking re-election to serve Nigerians' - Buhari
Buhari 'I'm seeking re-election to serve Nigerians not for personal gains' - President
Troops capture another killer herdsman
In Zamfara APC Congresses: Police, Army block commuters
'I'm seeking re-election to serve Nigerians' - Buhari
Buhari President urges elected APC ward executives to be diligent
All Progressive Congress
In Kaduna APC Ward Congress yet to commence in 2 LGAs