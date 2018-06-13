Court orders Senator Atai Aidoko to vacate National Assembly

news

The Senator representing Kogi east, Atai Aidoko, has been ordered to vacate the National Assembly.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, ruled that the primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which Aidoko supposedly won was illegal.

The presiding judge, Gabriel Kolawole said the senator was wrongly presented as the PDP flagbearer during the December 2014 primary.

The judgement is as a result of an application filed by another contestant, Isaac Alfa, seeking the court to nullify Aidoko's election.

Details later.