Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Court orders Senator Atai Aidoko to vacate National Assembly

Atai Aidoko Court orders Kogi senator to vacate National Assembly

The court said the December 14 primary election in which the senator supposedly won was illegal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Representational image play

Representational image

(News Express)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Senator representing Kogi east, Atai Aidoko, has been ordered to vacate the National Assembly.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, ruled that the primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which Aidoko supposedly won was illegal.

The presiding judge, Gabriel Kolawole said the senator was wrongly presented as the PDP flagbearer during the December 2014 primary.

The judgement is as a result of an application filed by another contestant, Isaac Alfa, seeking the court to nullify Aidoko's election.

Details later.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 June 12 How IBB stole Nigeria's freest and fairest election from MKO Abiolabullet
2 2019 Presidency Keyamo takes shots at Obasanjo, IBB, othersbullet
3 June 12 Nwosu, who conducted 1993 election reaffirms MKO Abiola as...bullet

Related Articles

Melaye Kogi Senator says there's no doubt APC is sick
APC See party's list of 35 newly sworn-in state chairpersons
Jibrin Reps investigates Kano lawmaker for supporting Buhari
Yahaya Bello Governor declares himself 'ambassador of youth in governance'
Not Too Young To Run What are senators and governors afraid of?

Politics

Ekiti Assembly suspends member, Sunday Akinniyi, for sleeping, absenteeism, alleged terrorism
Sunday Akinniyi Ekiti Assembly suspends member for terrorism, sleeping, absenteeism
Okorocha
Okorocha Stop digging your ditch, APC warns Imo governor
'I am working hard on a successor' - Aregbesola
Aregbesola 'I am working hard on a successor', Gov says
Oshiomole says he would jail Obasanjo if he was Buhari
Obasanjo Oshiomole says he would jail ex-president if he was Buhari