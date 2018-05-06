APC ward congress in Bayelsa was smooth, peaceful – Sylva

news

Chief Timipre Sylva, the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa, has described the conduct of the party’s Saturday ward congress in the state as “smooth and peaceful.”

Sylva told journalist in Yenagoa on Saturday that the party, by the peaceful conduct of the exercise, had shown its commitment to promoting democracy in the state.

“The ward congress is orderly and peaceful; here in Bayelsa, we will continue to work hard to bring APC to power.

“We have put our house in order to ensure that APC wins in the next governorship election.

“Today is the ward congress and this is lawful according to the party constitution and I urge all well- meaning people of Bayelsa to support the APC for the change they can see,” he said.

The former governor said that as one big family, the APC in the state had been able to resolve its differences amicably, hence the peaceful atmosphere experienced during the ward congresses.

Dr Adebayo Dawuda, leader of the five-man team for the congress in the state, urged all aggrieved members to forget their grievances and work toward moving the party forward.

“We know in the political arena, there are always disagreements; our party is like a family and we must continue to work for the interest of the nation and our party.

“On the conduct of the congress, I am delightful over the exercise because we have seen fairness and equity in the conduct,” Dawuda said.

He commended the party faithful in the state for exhibiting brotherhood and compromise during the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the polling units monitored in Yenagoa and Ogbia Local Government Areas, the delegates turn up early for the exercise and the exercise was peaceful.

At Yenaga, Wards 2 and 3 and 5, voting materials and the delegates arrived early and the congress was orderly.

In ward 13, Otuabula 1 and 2 in Ogbia, the congress officials and delegates were also early.