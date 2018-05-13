Home > News > Politics >

APC holds parallel LG congresses in Oyo

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls  that the National Congress Committee for Oyo State led by Mr Musa Halilu-Ahmed had on Friday shifted the congress to Sunday due to Saturday's  local government election in the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State on Sunday joined the list of  states  which held parallel local government congresses.

NAN also reports that the APC in the state is presently divided into two factions, with one loyal to Gov. Abiola Ajimobi while  the other tagged, “ Unity Forum, ‘’ has the Minister of Communications, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu, and some federal and state lawmakers as  members.

The polarisation of the party led to the different congresses, with  the two groups holding  the exercise   at the  APC secretariats  and local government secretariats  across the 33 local governments in the state.

A NAN correspondent, who monitored the congresses, reports that the Unity Forum held the  congress for Akinyele, Ibadan North West and Oluyole Local Government Areas at the APC secretariat.

The Forum, however, held that of Ibadan North East Local Government at St. Imperial Primary School, Oluyoro,    said to be the meeting venue of the party.

The exercise was also conducted in the party’s secretariat across the state.

The governor’s faction of the party held the exercise  at the local government secretariat in Ibadan North East Local Government, Ibadan South West Local Government and Oluyole Local Government as well as council areas in the state.

NAN, however, reports that  APC congress committee members  and INEC officials were sighted at the congress held by the group loyal to the governor.

Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, the Secretary of  the Unity Forum,  told NAN that the congress was  peaceful.

He said that the committee sold forms to members of both factions, adding that his group held its  congress at the APC secretariats   in the 33  local government  areas across the state.

Olatunbosun also  stated that the  congress was successful and in accordance with the regulations of the party.

But Mr Mojeed Olaoya, the State Secretary of the party in Oyo State, said that there was no parallel congress in the state.

Olaoya, who also  said the congress was held at only the local government  secretariats  in the 33 local governments across the state, added that  he was unaware of any parallel exercise  in the state.

He said  any congress held at places different from the local government  secretariats  in the 33 local government areas contravened the guidelines of the party.

