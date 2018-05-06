Home > News > Politics >

APC Chieftain says PDP is behind the nationwide killings

Buhari APC Chieftain alleges PDP is sponsoring 'terrorists NOT herdsmen' to destabilise President's govt

Idahosa said the PDP and some former leaders are hell-bent on frustrating the Buhari administration.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
APC Chieftain says PDP is behind the nationwide killings play

Chief Charles Idahosa

(Daily Independent)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Charles Idahosa, has alleged that terrorists are being sponsored by members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to destabilise the  current administration.

He said terrorists and not herdsmen are behind the killings across the country.

According to him, the opposition is hell-bent on frustrating the President Muhammadu Buhari government.

In an interview with Daily Independent on Saturday, May 5, 2018, Idahosa said corruption is fighting back with much vigour.

'I'm seeking re-election to serve Nigerians' - Buhari play President Muhammadu Buhari (rockcityfmradio.com)

 

He said, "As far as I am concerned, the insecurity in the country is being perpetrated by corrupt people who want to frustrate the war against corruption that Buhari has been dogged about.

"I feel very sad when Nigerians get confused and misled. I said in one of my interviews that corruption will fight back. I recall when President Buhari visited London shortly after he was sworn in as President, he said when he gets home he will release the list of looters. But for strange reasons the party did not release the names then and that gave room for those looters and thieves to retreat and go planning.

"What we are seeing today are not herdsmen, thee are terrorists imported into this country by the looters to cause mayhem and create a situation of crisis in the country. The PDP guys who looted this money and the former leaders who don’t want Buhari back want to create a situation of insecurity in the country so he will not return. How do you explain when one will go to a village and kill 73 people and you call them herdsmen?

"We grew up in this Benin, the herdsmen we knew carry sticks and dagger but now you see people carrying AK-47 to kill and you call them herdsmen so as to give Buhari a bad name. These are trained killers imported into this country by the PDP looters, corruption is fighting back. These people know that if Buhari is re-elected, many of them will be in jail."

Obasanjo and Babangida's letter

Idahosa also berated former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida for opposing Buhari's second term bid. He said they do not have the moral right to advise the President.

"Look at former Presidents writing letters to him telling him not to run, what moral justification do they have to advise Buhari? . Buhari was former governor of the North East region which was about five states then but he has no house in Benin or Lagos. And he has no property in Dubai or London but look at other former presidents who came into power without a penny, they are all billionaires today", he said.

"Babangida never wanted to leave office, he set up an interim government and planned how to kick out the interim government. The freest election in this country was conducted under him but he nullified it. He will still sit down and be advising Buhari that has integrity and respected worldwide. Nigerians are being respected today in world because of Buhari.

"Atiku cannot go to America and he is one of those talking. It was Orji Kalu that dropped money for Obasanjo when they wanted to make him President. He rigged elections in states including the Alliance for Democracy (AD) states in the South West. Here is a man that wanted third term even after people helped him into power without him winning his region", Idahosa added.

ALSO READ: Forget it, Obasanjo and Buhari will never be cool again

Obasanjo and Babangida had written separate explosive letters to Buhari, highlighting the failure of his administration and advising him not to seek re-election in 2019.

But weeks after the letters, which sparked mixed reactions amongst Nigerians, the President declared his intention to run for a second term.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 In Adamawa APC suspends Ward Congressbullet
2 Fela Durotoye Presidential aspirant tells Nigerian wives to not have...bullet
3 Ekiti APC Primaries Delegates disrupt process, accuse Fayemi of...bullet

Related Articles

Ighoyota Amori 2019 elections: PDP has credible presidential candidates
Buhari President inaugurates 2 Air Force combat helicopters
Boko Haram FG donates empowerment materials to Bama IDPs
Petroleum Industry Governance Bill Don urges Buhari to sign PIGB
IPOB Group declares May 30 sit at home day
Buhari President still uses Jonathan's old cars
Abiola Ajimobi Buhari has managed Nigerian economy better than predecessors
Buhari President spending more on Nigerians than previous governments - Osinbajo
Buhari President back in Nigeria after unscheduled 2-day stopover in London
Buhari Why Nigeria’s currency swap deal with China makes economic sense

Politics

Hacker takes over party’s official Twitter account
APC Ward Congress In Jigawa, 70% conducted through concensus - C’ttee Chairman
Hacker takes over party’s official Twitter account
In Oyo State APC ward congress commences amidst speculations of division
"The People Waiting for Me Will Wait in Vain" - Fayose
Fayose Governor mocks APC over violent governorship primary
Fayemi blames "desperate" aspirants for cancelled APC primary
Ekiti APC Primary Fayemi blames 'desperate' aspirants for cancelled governorship primary