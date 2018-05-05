'I'm seeking re-election to serve Nigerians' - Buhari

Home > News > Politics >

President Muhammadu Buhari has that his second term ambition is driven by his deep passion to serve Nigerians.

Speaking on Saturday, May 5, at the All Progressives Party’s Ward Congress held at Bayagida Model Primary School, Daura, Katsina, Buhari said seeing real changes in the lives of Nigerians was the reason he joined politics in the first place.

The President's comments are contained in a statement issued on Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

He said the reason for anyone to seek public office should be to serve the people and not for personal gains.

'Not in politics for fun'

Buhari said this ideology inspired him to unrelentingly contest elections in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015.

President Muhammadu Buhari play President Muhammadu Buhari (Twitter/@Laurestar)

He said, "I am not in politics for fun, frivolity or to amass wealth, I have always been driven by a deep sense of commitment to make a difference to the lives of our people.

"My decision to seek a second term in office was borne out of a deep passion to serve Nigerians, and not for personal gains.

"After my retirement from the army, or forceful retirement, I sat back and watched as events unfolded on the political turf, and realised the country needed an intervention for fairness, justice and inclusion of Nigerians in the issues that affect their lives".

Contrary to popular opinions of critics, Buhari noted that his administration had already started the process of ensuring fairness, justice and equity in the country.

Many prominent Nigerians, including former president Olusegun Obasanjo and former military head of state Ibrahim Babangida, have at different times criticised the Buhari government over alleged impunity, economic failure and disregard for the rule of law.

Buhari called for patience, maturity and orderliness as the 2019 elections’ calendar begins to unfold.

