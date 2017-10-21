Home > News > Politics >

Buhari :  Adamawa APC stakeholders endorse President for second term

They also praised Buhari for the progress recorded in the fight against insurgency, corruption and infrastructural development.

  Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@aminugamawa)
Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa on Saturday passed vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Muhammadu Bindow, urging them to go for second term in 2019.

The stakeholders made the call at a meeting attended by party elders, members of National Assembly, State Assembly, elected council chairmen and party executives from all levels in the state.

According to them, the progress recorded in the fight against insurgency, corruption and infrastructural development at the state and national levels were laudable.

Addressing the meeting on behalf of the state government, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abba-Jimeta said Adamawa Government is interested in seeing that Buhari contested for second time in office to fully deliver on his transformation programmes.

“As far as Adamawa is concern, Buhari and Osinbajo are our candidates for 2019.

“The standard practice worldwide is for a performing president to serve his two-term in office.”

Abba-Jimeta, who noted the representation of people from Adamawa in Buhari government, urged Buhari to look into the panel report on suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr David Babachir and reinstate him if he is not found wanting.

Abba-Jimeta lamented what he described as desperate moves by some APC members in the state to create problem between the state government and the Federal Government just to score cheap point.

He said the state APC government has been working in line with the party manifesto and has so far delivered in areas of infrastructure, healthcare, education and agriculture.

ALSO READ: Buhari's government is full of lies, says Jonathan

Sen. Binta Masi, Rep. Abdulrahman Shuaibu and Adamawa Assembly Deputy Speaker, Mr Emmanuel Tsamdu, who spoke on behalf of Senators, House of Representatives members and Adamawa Assembly members, said they were okay with the resolutions at the stakeholders meeting and would work towards its actualization.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was represented at the meeting by Mr Yakubu Tsala, who called for unity of the party and the need for office holders to deliver more dividends of democracy to the electorate.

