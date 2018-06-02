2019: Buhari says PDP has enough 'looted' funds to fight him

news

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, June 1, expressed his fears over the 2019 general election, saying that the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has the kind of war chest that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) do not have access to.

He said his administration may not be able to recover all the "incredible" monies the PDP allegedly stole while in government, noting that the opposition would use such funds to sponsor enough propagandas against him ahead of 2019.

Buhari stated this when he received the Buhari Media Organisation at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

"I don't think I can thank you enough for your steadfastness under very difficult circumstances. It is not easy to defend this administration and more in particular, to defend me. But your consistency has given me a lot of confidence", he told the group.

"And I know you are doing it as a sacrifice; both physical, mental and material because as I keep on saying, the opposition now are sitting on incredible resources which I am afraid we might not match it at all.

"For that reason, they are in a position to sponsor mischief from different angles which in spite of the incumbency of the government, we cannot absolutely stop."

Looted funds recovery

Buhari, however, urged the members of the group not to relent on their support for his administration and asked them to help him in recovering more of the looted resources.

The group was led to the Villa by its National Coordinator, Austin Briamoh. It parades retired and serving media practitioners among others as members.

The organization was the APC Presidential Campaign Council in 2015.