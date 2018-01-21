news

The National Council of Tiv Youths (NCTY) and the Middle Belt Youths Council (MBYC) have vowed to defend Benue state against any attack by Fulani herdsmen.

According to Daily Post, members of the youth groups have vowed to die in defence of their native land.

They said that they will no longer fold their arms and watch their kinsmen being killed by Fulani herdsmen.

Speaking further, the President of the National Council of Tiv Youths, Dr. John Akperashi said “The battle line has been drawn. The youths in the Middle Belt are ready and have agreed to rise up in unison to reject the Federal Government time bomb dressed in white robes.

“The Tiv youths particularly are pushed to the wall now and have collectively signed their death warrants, ready to pay the supreme price if that would count, to sustain and protect our lands from any form of colonisation, be it cattle, human or both.”

