Benue youths vow to defend their state against Fulani herdsmen

Benue Attacks Youths vow to defend state against Fulani herdsmen

Over 70 people were killed in several attacks carried out by herdsmen in Benue state.

We will defend Benue will the last drop of our blood - Youth groups vow

Angry youths take over the streets of Makurdi to protest activities of herdsmen

The National Council of Tiv Youths (NCTY) and the Middle Belt Youths Council (MBYC) have vowed to defend Benue state against any attack by Fulani herdsmen.

According to Daily Post, members of the youth groups have vowed to die in defence of their native land.

They said that they will no longer fold their arms and watch their kinsmen being killed by Fulani herdsmen.

Speaking further, the President of the National Council of Tiv Youths, Dr. John Akperashi said “The battle line has been drawn. The youths in the Middle Belt are ready and have agreed to rise up in unison to reject the Federal Government time bomb dressed in white robes.

“The Tiv youths particularly are pushed to the wall now and have collectively signed their death warrants, ready to pay the supreme price if that would count, to sustain and protect our lands from any form of colonisation, be it cattle, human or both.”

Herdsmen caught with arms in Ekiti will face terrorism charges

On Monday, August 29, 2016, the Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose, while signing the state’s anti-grazing bill into law, said that anyone caught with arms while grazing will be made to face terrorism charges.

Fayose also called on President Buhari to order the military to take action against Fulani herdsmen.

The Ekiti state Governor also accused the President of protecting the interests of herdsmen against those of other Nigerians.

