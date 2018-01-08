Home > News > Local >

Those politicising recent killings must be stopped - Osinbajo

Osinbajo Those politicising recent killings must be stopped - Vice President

Osinbajo said those engaged in such are compounding the issues at hand, describing it as 'pouring petrol into a burning fire.'

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Those politicising recent killings must be stopped - Osinbajo play

Those politicising recent killings must be stopped - Osinbajo

(Guardian )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has berated those he said are playing politics with the killings in different part of the country.

He said those engaged in such are compounding the issues at hand, describing it as 'pouring petrol into a burning fire.'

Osinbajo also urged those affected by the killings not to retaliate.

He stated this on Sunday, January 7, 2018, at the  inter-denominational church service for the 2018 armed forces remembrance day celebration held  at the National Christian Center, Abuja.

He said, "The first obligation is to religiously defend the unity and territorial integrity of Nigeria by words and action.

"Rebuking firmly, and sometimes by recourse to law, those who by their word and action threaten to break the bond of nationhood paid for so dearly by the blood and sweat of our military.

"Second is to defend faithfully the freedoms and rights that form the fundament of our society in nationhood. We have seen in the past few years how these rights have been challenged by the mindless extremism of the Boko Haram in the north-east and how again our fallen military, the police and even the civilian populace have risen jointly to route these criminals combatants and restore peace in most communities in that zone.

"We have also seen even recently the killings that have resulted in attacks of herdsmen on farmers and communities and also where communities have attached herdsmen.

"The state of violence and loss of lives in Rivers State, the Badoo killings in Lagos and Ogun, the president has ordered the police and armed forces to deal decisively with these killings to ensure that the perpetrators are found and punished.

He has also through various strategic meetings task security agencies to work to find lasting solutions to these issues. But we recognised that as dangerous and deadly as heartless as these killings are, it is also the danger of allowing politics to play a part and to sometimes as they say pour petrol into an already burning fire.

"We must not permit the politicisation of this tragedy. One of the reasons why for years Boko Haram strife was because of the politicisation of the insurgency. They were those who were planning to benefit politically from the tragedy and the painted the opposition then as the perpetrator.

"Our obligation is to stop them from playing dangerous politics that could threaten our unity and stability, just as we continue to enforce the peace in the troubled area."

ALSO READ: 11 killed in fresh Fulani herdsmen raid in Benue

There have been outrage in the country over the violent killings that took place in some states in the wake of a new year.

Over 60 persons were reportedly killed by herdsmen in Benue State while 17 worshippers were also massacred at a church in Omoku, Rivers State, after a crossover service on New Year day.

The fleeing mastermind of the Rivers killings, Mr. Igwedibia Johnson, aka 'General' Don Waney, 34, and some of his gang members were killed in Enugu on Saturday, January 6, 2018, by soldiers and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Biafra Someone crazier than Nnamdi Kanu will emerge soon – Prophet Iginlabullet
2 Kaduna-Abuja Rail El-Rufai attacks Ben Bruce over Buharibullet
3 Benue Attacks 11 killed in fresh Fulani herdsmen raidbullet

Related Articles

Osinbajo VP says govt’s burden is to defend territorial integrity, rights
Fani-Kayode Ex minister accused of beating pregnant wife, throwing her out
Buhari Shittu briefs President on $550m new satellites from China
Fuel Scarcity We can no longer sell at N145 per litre - oil marketers
Buhari 4 things wrong with president's new year speech
Nigerian Aviation A review of the industry in 2017
Biola Alabi Media mogul is currently not eyeing VP Osinbajo's job
Fayose I like Osinbajo but his recent stand on NNPC and fuel subsidy is strange - Governor
Trafficking FG’s delegation departs Abuja for Libya to evacuate trapped Nigerians

Local

Notorious killer, Don Waney, 2 of his gang members killed in Enugu
Rivers killings Notorious killer, Don Waney, 2 of his gang members killed in Enugu
3 reverend sisters kidnapped from Edo convent regain freedom
In Edo 3 reverend sisters kidnapped from convent regain freedom
Kogi doctors to begin strike, Monday
In Kogi Medical doctors begin strike
Osinbajo says govt’s burden is to defend territorial integrity, rights
Osinbajo VP says govt’s burden is to defend territorial integrity, rights