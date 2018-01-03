Home > News > Local >

Protesters in Benue charge Buhari to act on 50 killed by herdsmen

In Benue Protesters charge Buhari to act on 50 killed by Fulani herdsmen

The protesters asked the president to act on the menace of the herdsmen or resign from his position.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Protesters in Benue charge Buhari to act on 50 killed by Fulani herdsmen play

Protesters in Benue charge President Muhammadu Buhari to end the terror of Fulani herdsmen

(Twitter/@VinzPaz)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Many residents of Benue State have taken to the streets on Wednesday, January 3, 2017, to protest against the death of 50 people killed in Tiv communities in the state by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The protesters stormed the popular Food Basket Roundabout in the state capital, Makurdi, to demand that President Muhammadu Buhari act on the menace of the herdsmen or resign from his position.

The protest resulted in the difficulty of movement especially for motorists passing through the area.

Protesters in Benue charge Buhari to act on 50 killed by Fulani herdsmen play

Protesters in Benue charge President Muhammadu Buhari to end the terror of Fulani herdsmen

(Twitter/@SolomonAmande)

 

The marauding Fulani herdsmen carried out the devastating attacks in Guma Local Government Area and Logo LGA of the state between Sunday, December 31, 2017 and Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

Ortom blames FG for negligence

On Tuesday, December 2, state governor, Samuel Ortom, who is from Guma LGA, had also blamed the Federal Government for the incident.

While speaking to journalists at the Government House in Makurdi, the governor said the attack was successful due to negligence from the Federal Government who failed to heed to its warnings about the group.

The governor said the state had notified the Federal Government of the threat of the herdsmen after they vowed to resist the state's anti-grazing bill.

He said, "You would recall that I made official reports to the federal government about the intended invasion of Benue State by these herdsmen who claimed that they would resist the (Anti-Grazing) law. I have never seen where people would come out with this level of impunity.

"This is unfortunate; we are living in a country that is presumed to be our own. Security agencies in this country had been aware of the impending attacks and what you are seeing here is just a tip of the iceberg.

"The federal government and President Muhammadu Buhari must rise and give us protection to show that we are truly citizens of this country.

"Though we will continue to urge our people to be law abiding, there is a limit to what we can bear. This is not fair, it is not right and certainly unacceptable."

The governor revealed that nine members of the Benue State Livestock Guards, set up by Ortom for the enforcement of the Anti-open Grazing Law last year, were killed during the massacre.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari 'Nigerians will vote you out in 2019,' Fr. Mbaka tells Presidentbullet
2 Fuel Scarcity We can no longer sell at N145 per litre - oil marketersbullet
3 Buhari Here's full text of president's new year addressbullet

Related Articles

In Kaduna Gunmen abduct monarch - Bishop Kukah's younger brother
In Benue Fulani herdsmen kill 50 in Tiv communities, Ortom blames FG
Sesame Seed Association Union decries high cost of transportation
Agriculture Nigeria can generate N540bn from sesame seed production annually
Fuel Scarcity NNPC blames marketers for queues at filling stations
David Mark EFCC grills ex-Senate President over N5.4B campaign funds, seizes passport
Paris Club Refund See full details of what each state got

Local

NNPC boss, Baru, believes fuel scarcity crisis is over
NNPC Baru orders assessment of Escravos-Lagos gas pipeline fire
FIDA says only education can fight female genital mutilation
Female Genital Mutilation Ebonyi community imposes penalty on practice
Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello.
In Niger Governor Bello swears in 14 new commissioners
Fayose Governor’s wife promises continuous support for less privileged