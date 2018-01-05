Police charge 6 Fulani herdsmen involved in Benue attacks to court

news

The Benue State Police Command has arraigned six Fulani herdsmen who are suspected to be connected to the massacre of over a dozen people in the state on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

The suspects were allegedly involved in the killing of 19 people in Akor village of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, and were arraigned at a Chief Magistrate Court in Makurdi before Chief Magistrate Isaac Ajim on Friday, January 5.

The attack was one in a series of attacks by herdsmen carried out between Sunday, December 31, 2017 and Tuesday, January 2 in Guma LGA and Logo LGA that led to the death of dozens.

Alongside the six already charged to court, the state's police command also arrested two suspects in Logo LGA on Wednesday.

President Buhari blamed for attacks

Many residents of Benue took to the streets of Makurdi on Wednesday to protest against the savage attacks and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to act on the terror of the herdsmen or resign from his position.

State governor, Samuel Ortom, was reportedly stoned while trying to calm protesters at Wurukum in Makurdi after the angry protesters vowed to remain on the streets until decisive action is taken against the attackers.

They had barricaded major roads leading in and out of Makurdi as soldiers drafted to quell the protest and prevent mayhem found it difficult to control the crowd.

Earlier on Tuesday, Governor Ortom, who is from Guma LGA, had blamed the Federal Government for the attacks.

The governor said the attacks were successful due to negligence from the Federal Government who failed to heed to its warnings about the herdsmen.

He said the state had notified the Federal Government of the threat of the herdsmen after they vowed to resist the state's anti-grazing bill which came into effect on November 1, 2017.

"You would recall that I made official reports to the federal government about the intended invasion of Benue State by these herdsmen who claimed that they would resist the (Anti-Grazing) law. I have never seen where people would come out with this level of impunity.

"This is unfortunate; we are living in a country that is presumed to be our own. Security agencies in this country had been aware of the impending attacks and what you are seeing here is just a tip of the iceberg.

"The federal government and President Muhammadu Buhari must rise and give us protection to show that we are truly citizens of this country.

"Though we will continue to urge our people to be law abiding, there is a limit to what we can bear. This is not fair, it is not right and certainly unacceptable," he said.

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, also criticised President Buhari's silence over the numerous attacks allegedly carried out by herdsmen in the country over the past few years.