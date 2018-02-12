Home > News > Local >

Suspected herdsmen kill NSCDC officials

In Benue Suspected herdsmen kill NSCDC officials

The NSCDC officials were said to have been shot dead during a gun battle Guma local government area of the state

  Published:
Suspected herdsmen kill NSCDC officials in Benue state play

Gun-wielding herdsmen

(Guardian Nigeria)
Armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have killed  two officials of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Benue state.

The killing was said to have occurred in Awange after Kasseyol village in Guma local government area of the state on Sunday February 11, 2018.

Guma is one of the local government areas where many people were killed on New Year's day by the herdsmen.

According to the spokesman for the NSCDC Benue command, Adakole Peter, the officials died during a gun battle with the suspected herdsmen.

Peter, who spoke to The Cable, identified the deceased officers as Adams Godwin and Abah Patrick.

"They were killed in Guma during an exchange of gunfire with herdsmen. We got some of the herdsmen too but unfortunately two of our colleagues were killed," he told online news portal on Monday, February 12.

Herdsmen attacks

On Saturday, four policemen were declared missing in the volatile state after herdsmen ambushed a police team.

Gani Adams blames Buhari for herdsmen crisis play Gun-wielding herdsman (Ayola TV)

 

Reports said two of the missing officers later returned unhurt but the corpse of one was found on Monday the other officers are still missing.

ALSO READ: Benue protests, asks Buhari to act on 50 killed by herdsmen

Since the New Year Day massacre in the state, all efforts by the Federal Government to curtail the clashes between farmers and herdsmen have been largely unsuccess.

On January 11, the Benue government held a mass burial for 71 victims of the herdsmen.

The death toll has since gone past 100.

The Nigerian army has announced a 44-day operation in Benue and six other states affected by the herdsmen violence.

The others are Nasarawa, Taraba, Adamawa, Kogi, Kaduna and Niger states.

 

