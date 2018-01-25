Rotary club to donate 500 crutches, wheelchairs in Lagos

news

Mr Harold Uduete, President Rotary Club, Ajara, said on Thursday that the association planned to donate 500 crutches and wheelchairs to people living with disabilities.

Uduete disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of an induction ceremony of Dr. Olubodunrin Oki into the club in Ajara.

He said that the donation would benefit those living within the Badagry and Seme towns of Lagos State.

Oki is the board chairman of Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LSODA).

He noted that the donation would help to eliminate the suffering of people living with disabilities in the community.

“Rotary Club plans to donate 500 crutches and wheelchairs to people living with disabilities; we believe this would help in solving part of their problems.

“The club also plans to give vocational training to the blind and the less privileged, and to empower them with various tools to make them contribute their quota to the society.

“As a non-governmental organisation, we are committed to helping the needy and the less privileged and we strive to achieve that in all possible ways.’’

He debunked insinuations that Rotary club is a secret organisation and a cult.

“People believe that members of the club are billionaires who belong to a kind of cult, because we hold our meetings at certain times of the day.

“The timing of our meetings has to do with scheduling as most members have jobs to attend to; so we either do it early in the morning or evening.

“Lack of understanding makes people think otherwise and that is not the case.’’

He urged the public to help the needy and contribute to the growth of the nation.

Oki, a medical practitioner, had earlier expressed his delight for the induction, saying that he was committed to serving the people.