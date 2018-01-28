Home > News > Local >

Presidential aide vows to ensure re-election of President Buhari

Ibekaku-Nwagwu, who is the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Justice Reform, made the vow in Awgu Local Government of Enugu on Sunday during a voter education organised by the Women and Youths Wings of the party.

  Published:
A Presidential aide, Mrs Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, has vowed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will leave no stone unturned for the re-election of President Buhari in 2019.

Ibekaku-Nwagwu, who is the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Justice Reform, made the vow in Awgu Local Government of Enugu on Sunday during a voter education organised by the Women and Youths Wings of the party.

Flagging off the exercise tagged `Operation Show Your Voters Card’, Ibekaku-Nwagwu said that the South-East would deliver bloc votes to APC candidates come 2019 General Elections.

We want President Buhari to continue in 2019 and that is why we want to start early to work hard to mobilize our people and prepare their minds for the election ahead.

“South-East especially Enugu State must be sincere enough to appreciate the timely intervention of the Buhari-led administration on Enugu-Onitsha and Enugu-Port Harcourt Roads.

“These strategic roads were abysmally neglected by the past administrations for more than 15 years even with the retinue of officials and political appointees from South-East who served in those governments,’’ she said.

The presidential aide urged the people of the zone to support Buhari in 2019 to have a chance of producing the President in 2023 as well.

Also speaking, the Deputy National Women Leader of APC, Chief (Mrs) Tina Adike, said that the South-East and Enugu State APC had already endorsed President Buhari for second term.

Adike urged the electorate to endeavor to get their voter’s cards as it was the only way to achieve the objective.

In his remarks, the Acting Secretary of the party in the state, Mr Linus Okolo, said that with the current voters and membership mobilization drive of the party, the APC would definitely take over power in Enugu State come 2019.

A Chieftain of APC in Enugu West Senatorial Zone, Chief Ben Eche, said that “Operation Show Your Voters Card’’ would be felt in all parts of the state for the people to know that the party had come to liberate them from over16 years of PDP maladministration.

Eche regretted that many communities in the state lack rural roads, potable water and other social amenities that support community growth and urged the people to get their cards and vote candidates of their choice.

In a welcome address, APC Enugu State Women Leader, Mrs Queen Nwankwo, said that the statewide sensitization would be far-reaching as the party had fully mobilized funds and man-power for it.

As this 2019 General Elections time table is out, we encourage our women and youths to make sure that they obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) because that is our strength,’’ Nwankwo said.

The state APC Youth Leader, Mr Ikenna Oloto, appreciated the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, for supporting and motivating the youths’ wing for the exercise.

“We are going to take this sensitization on the need to have voters’ cards door-to-door in the entire state and ensure that youths come out to vote en mass for the ruling party, where their future is greatly assured,’’ Oloto said. 

