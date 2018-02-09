news

The Peoples Democratic Party has commended Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, and his Ekiti counterpart, Ayo Fayose for visiting Benue state.

Benue has been under siege by Fulani herdsmen who have killed several people and destroyed properties and farmland.

According to the PDP, the Governors’ actions have shown that the party is committed to the well-being of Nigerians.

Governor Wike, who was in Benue state on February 7, 2018, to commensurate with the people of Benue, described Buhari’s government as a failure.

The Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose was also in Benue state on Thursday, February 8, 2018.

Fayose, while speaking with the Governor of the state, Samuel Ortom, said that the Federal Government is treating Fulani herdsmen specially.

Over 70 people killed in Benue

In January 2018, the Benue state Government organised a mass burial for those killed during the Fulani herdsmen attacks.

Governor Samuel Ortom also set aside three days to mourn the victims.