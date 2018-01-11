Home > News > Local >

Nigerians blame Buhari, Ortom for Benue killings

Benue Killings Reactions as 73 Nigerians 'killed by Fulani herdsmen' receive mass burial

Tears flow and emotions went wild as white-coloured ambulances arrived the with corpses of those who lost their lives.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigerians react as 73 Nigerians 'killed by Fulani herdsmen' in Benue state receive mass burial play

Nigerians react as 73 Nigerians 'killed by Fulani herdsmen' in Benue state receive mass burial

(Ukan Kurugh)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It’s a gloomy day in Benue, middle belt Nigeria, as 73 indigenes of the state murdered in cold blood by suspected Fulani herdsmen are laid to rest in mass graves.

Tears flow and emotions went wild as white-coloured ambulances arrived the with corpses of those who lost their lives.

Benue conducts mass burial for victims of Fulani herdsmen attack play

A mourner at the mass burial organised for the victims of Fulani herdsmen attacks in Benue State

(TheCable)

 

Persons suspected to be Fulani herdsmen had attacked Guma and Logo local governments of Benue state killing men, women, and children.

73 Nigerians ‘killed by herdsmen’

Multiple reports confirm that the unfortunate incident took place on the night of on Monday, January 1, 2018, lasting until Tuesday, January 9.

According to human rights activist, Ukan Kurugh, 73 Benue state indigenes lost their lives during the incident.

“My God! Five Low Belt and over five ambulances convey the 73 bodies of the fallen heroes; small caskets signifying the infants killed also sighted. I counted 12 caskets in one single Low Belt truck,” Kurugh said.

IPOB urges FG to issue "shoot on sight" order on killer herdsmen play Herdsmen have allegedly carried out attacks that has led to the death of at least 100 people in the first week of 2018 (AFP/File)

As the Police investigate the cause of the reoccurring event, some Nigerians have described the increasing spate of killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen on the failure of government.

Buhari and Ortom have failed

“If the primary responsibility of government is the protection of lives and properties, then the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government and the Governor Samuel Ortom government have failed these heroes, both men, and women,” a civil servant, Ayo Adewole told Pulse in Abuja.

ALSO READ: Army deploys special forces in Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa

Paul Alechenu believes the federal government lacked the political will to tackle the menace.

“Why did the federal government not send the army to dislodge the Fulani herdsmen like it did to IPOB members? The government is not handling this situation with all sincerity,” he added.

Declare Fulani herdsmen as terrorists

John Samuel urged President Buhari to declare herdsmen as terrorists.

“Herdsmen are not more than the security apparatus of the country. I'm surprised that the federal government has not declared Fulani herdsmen as terrorists. This same government promised us security, he can’t deliver on this single promise. Nigerians are dying every single day,”  Samuel declared.

For a broadcast journalist, Kehinde Abdulsalam, Benue state should be given same attention as states affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

“It's heart-shattering seeing this number of people being killed in one swoop. Benue and other troubled states deserve the same attention given to tackle Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East,” he said.

Abdulsalam express urged the federal government to prevent a recurrence of the sad incident.

Ortom arrives Benue on Buhari’s orders

Meanwhile, the inspector general of Police, Ibrahim Idris arrived Benue state on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, on the orders of President Buhari.

President Buhari had ordered the IGP to relocate to Benue state following the attacks and killings of Nigerians by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Don Wani The moment kidnapper’s multi-million naira mansion came...bullet
2 Don Wani How kidnapper who killed 22 was gunned down by soldiersbullet
3 Don Wani Here are family pictures of notorious kidnap kingpinbullet

Related Articles

Saraki Benue killings show faults in our security system, says Senate President
Goodluck Jonathan Herdsmen killed over 756 in two years under ex-president – Presidency
Fulani Herdsmen Soyinka warns Buhari against 'looking the other way'
Benue Killings IGP Idris lands in troubled state on Buhari's order to catch killers
Benue Killings Al-Makura warns Ortom against careless allegations about killer herdsmen
In Benue Troops arrest 9 members of militia group
Ortom We saw the attacks coming - Benue governor
Samuel Ortom Governor reports fresh killing of 2 policemen in Benue
Benue Killings Ortom reveals location of killer Fulani Herdsmen
Buhari Presidency says President is determined to end violent conflicts

Local

5 ways to stop killings by cattle grazers
Lalong We will not enact anti-grazing law in Plateau, says Governor
Fashola says FG owes contractors N2.7 trillion
Fashola FG to involve more Nigerians in meter manufacturing - Minister
I don’t want to be VP – Wike
In Rivers Governor Wike presents 2018 Appropriation Bill of N510B
Governor Wike says 2017 Budget records 74% performance
Wike Rivers Governor says 2017 Budget records 74% performance