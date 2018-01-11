news

It’s a gloomy day in Benue, middle belt Nigeria, as 73 indigenes of the state murdered in cold blood by suspected Fulani herdsmen are laid to rest in mass graves.

Tears flow and emotions went wild as white-coloured ambulances arrived the with corpses of those who lost their lives.

Persons suspected to be Fulani herdsmen had attacked Guma and Logo local governments of Benue state killing men, women, and children.

73 Nigerians ‘killed by herdsmen’

Multiple reports confirm that the unfortunate incident took place on the night of on Monday, January 1, 2018, lasting until Tuesday, January 9.

According to human rights activist, Ukan Kurugh, 73 Benue state indigenes lost their lives during the incident.

“My God! Five Low Belt and over five ambulances convey the 73 bodies of the fallen heroes; small caskets signifying the infants killed also sighted. I counted 12 caskets in one single Low Belt truck,” Kurugh said.

As the Police investigate the cause of the reoccurring event, some Nigerians have described the increasing spate of killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen on the failure of government.

Buhari and Ortom have failed

“If the primary responsibility of government is the protection of lives and properties, then the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government and the Governor Samuel Ortom government have failed these heroes, both men, and women,” a civil servant, Ayo Adewole told Pulse in Abuja.

Paul Alechenu believes the federal government lacked the political will to tackle the menace.

“Why did the federal government not send the army to dislodge the Fulani herdsmen like it did to IPOB members? The government is not handling this situation with all sincerity,” he added.

Declare Fulani herdsmen as terrorists

John Samuel urged President Buhari to declare herdsmen as terrorists.

“Herdsmen are not more than the security apparatus of the country. I'm surprised that the federal government has not declared Fulani herdsmen as terrorists. This same government promised us security, he can’t deliver on this single promise. Nigerians are dying every single day,” Samuel declared.

For a broadcast journalist, Kehinde Abdulsalam, Benue state should be given same attention as states affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

“It's heart-shattering seeing this number of people being killed in one swoop. Benue and other troubled states deserve the same attention given to tackle Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East,” he said.

Abdulsalam express urged the federal government to prevent a recurrence of the sad incident.

Ortom arrives Benue on Buhari’s orders

Meanwhile, the inspector general of Police, Ibrahim Idris arrived Benue state on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, on the orders of President Buhari.

President Buhari had ordered the IGP to relocate to Benue state following the attacks and killings of Nigerians by suspected Fulani herdsmen.