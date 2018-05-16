Omo-Agege: Court rejects Senate's stay of execution request

news

A Federal High Court in Abuja has thrown out the Senate’s stay of execution application which it filed to contest a ruling that nullified the suspension of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, on Thursday, May 10, 2018, ordered that the Senator should be immediately re-instated.

He also nullified the Senate's decision to suspend him for 90 legislative days.

Justice Dimgba in his ruling, also said that the Senate can only suspend an erring lawmaker for 14 legislative days.

Omo-Agege’s offence

The Senate on Thursday, April 12, 2018, suspended Delta state Senator for 90 legislative days.

Omo-Agege and nine other Senators staged a walkout after the Senate passed the electoral amendment bill, which they had opposed.

He had alleged that the bill was targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on the recent development, Omo-Agege’s lawyer confirmed the news to Premium Times.

The Senator’s media aide, Efe Duku also said “Justice Nnamdi Dimgba refused the application on the chief ground that, strictly speaking, there is no appeal against his decision nullifying the suspension. That the appeal before him is against the reliefs of the plaintiff that is: Senator Omo-Agege which were not granted not granted by the court. In the circumstance, he held that the application lacked merit and struck same out.”